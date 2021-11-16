Pedigree Technologies Now Offering ConMet Digital Products to Provide Vehicle Health Data in Real-Time

ConMet's Full Suite of Digital Products and Services Integrates with Pedigree Technologies' OneView platform to track the health of wheel ends, tire pressure, axle load and air line pressure

FARGO, N.D., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pedigree Technologies, a leading telematics service provider, announces the addition of ConMet's full suite of digital products into Pedigree Technologies OneView® platform.



The OneView platform is an open IoT solution to track, monitor, diagnose, and communicate with high-value assets in real-time, providing a full suite of its own digital fleet management solutions, including Canadian and US certified ELD offerings. ConMet's innovative digital products further enhance OneView's suite of applications leading to increased uptime, and improved safety, fleet efficiency, and maintenance.

ConMet's digital products included in the OneView platform are the PreSet Plus® SmartHub™, SmartAir™ TPMS, SmartAir™ Axle Load, and SmartAir™ Line Pressure health monitoring systems for both tractors and trailers. The integration of ConMet Digital products and services into Pedigree's OneView platform offers fleet managers and end-use customers greater visibility into the health of wheel hubs, tires, air lines and axles, resulting in less downtime and fewer safety issues.

The FMCSA notes that the "Vehicle Maintenance BASIC Violations" as published in the CSA's Safety Measurement System is the single largest source of negative inspections for motor carriers. The consequences attributed to tire violations are amongst the highest with the average infraction weighting of eight (8). These violations are easy to avoid with constant monitoring both in cab as well as in predictive monitoring & reporting. Pedigree provides maintenance solutions to some of the nations most rugged industries, such as oil & gas, mining and forestry.

"ConMet brings tremendous value to our customers by providing smarter vehicle and trailer health data in real-time," says John Elsner, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Pedigree. "By integrating ConMet's solutions, fleets can see maintenance issues as they develop in real-time and alert their managers or drivers to early warning concerns in the wheel end ecosystem, enabling them to act before unscheduled and costly events occur. Bottom line, the combined solutions will boost uptime and safety for both the tractor and trailer."

"The suite of ConMet Digital products provides a comprehensive connected solution for fleets, giving them access to critical vehicle data. The technology is also backed by more than 50 years of ConMet's advanced wheel-end expertise and cutting-edge data analytics, resulting in reliable insights that customers can depend upon," states Paul Washicko, Vice President and General Manager of the Digital Business Unit at ConMet. "We're excited to work with Pedigree, integrating our products and services to their OneView platform, adding to existing ELD, asset tracking, and maintenance management capabilities, providing tractor and trailer solutions to transportation enterprises."

About Pedigree Technologies

Pedigree Technologies is an award-winning provider of transportation solutions allowing customers to manage vehicles, equipment, and workers from anywhere, on any device. We remedy the typical "square peg, round hole" technology trap by offering best-of-breed options and empowering transportation, energy, construction, and agriculture enterprises to better create value for themselves and their customers.

About ConMet

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global supplier of wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1964, ConMet innovation has been critical in designing, engineering, and manufacturing revolutionary technologies for trucks and trailers. Today, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America and have a growing footprint worldwide.

ConMet is committed to creating products and services that align with critical customer needs. The development of more efficient products, processes, and technology that transform the way customers run and maintain their vehicles is central to ConMet's vision.

About ConMet Digital

ConMet Digital was established in 2019 to advance ConMet's innovation on IoT (Internet of Things) for heavy-duty vehicles. The growing team has decades of experience across telematics, data science, wireless communications, and cloud computing. Together with the unmatched commercial vehicle expertise and support of ConMet, ConMet Digital provides holistic, actionable insights into the tractor-trailer ecosystem to help fleets improve operations.

