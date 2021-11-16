Sun RV Resorts Rebrands to Sun Outdoors, Redefining the Outdoor Travel Experience

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun RV Resorts, the leading owner and operator of more than 175 resorts and campgrounds across the United States and Canada, today announced the launch of its company-wide rebrand to Sun Outdoors. Under the new brand, Sun Outdoors encourages travelers to explore their 'Sunnier Side' at one of the company's vacation, glamping and 55+ resorts, offering guests a wide range of experiences and accommodations. The brand publicly revealed its new identity by launching a new integrated website last week, elevating the user's online journey with engaging images, authentic outdoor content, in-depth resort information and a streamlined booking process. Sun Outdoors will also soon be unveiling a new mobile app, original YouTube content, loyalty program, new onsite resort signage to ensure consistent brand and service execution, and adventure-forward brand partnerships, serving as the premier cultivator of memorable and unique outdoor experiences.

Sun Outdoors

The rebrand to Sun Outdoors mirrors the growing demand for travel experiences within the outdoor landscape. With guests looking to curate their experiences, Sun Outdoors launched its website to simplify and expedite planning for vacations and seasonal stays. The site features several avenues allowing travelers to search by location, "Ways to Stay," special offers, experiences and more. Soon to follow, the Sun Outdoors mobile app will launch to make searching, planning and booking seamless for on-the-go travelers.

"We have been in the RV Resort business since 1996 and as our RV portfolio has grown and evolved particularly over the past 10 years, we are tremendously excited to launch our new Sun Outdoors brand," said John McLaren, President & Chief Operating Officer of Sun Outdoors. "The rebrand builds on the singular platform we have built, which at its core is comprised of the highest quality resorts, unparalleled customer service, and exceptional resident and guest satisfaction and experiences. With our expanded scale, we have created a more consistent identity across our portfolio while at the same time, enhancing the individual resort experiences so that our guests enjoy all that we have to offer and their time at Sun Outdoors always exceeds their expectations."

Whether it's a brief staycation, a place to relax all season or a cross-country RV experience, the goal is for all guests to "Explore Their Sunnier Side," meaning brighter days, less stress and love for the outdoors. A mix of robust family-friendly programming, exceptional staff and customized local adventures play a role in unlocking travelers' sunnier versions of themselves.

Given the expansive resort and service offerings, it's now easier than ever for guests to discover, plan and book new ways to stay at a Sun Outdoors resort. Creation of four sub-brand divisions within Sun Outdoors give guests the flexibility to choose how they want to experience the outdoors.

Sun Outdoors for short term vacation resorts, offering travelers expansive grounds, unique amenities and programming.

Sun Retreats for seasonal vacation resorts that attract guests in search of longer stays.

Sun Resorts & Residences for 55+ resorts offering long-term active-living amenities and programming.

Sun Uncharted for glamping resorts designed for travelers looking for that mystical, picture-perfect backdrop.

"With exceptional resort destinations and service under the new brand, we will deliver brighter experiences for our guests," said Nick DiBella, Senior Vice President of Operations for Sun Outdoors. "Whether they are looking for a convenient and easy getaway or a longer stay, Sun Outdoors provides options for every type of traveler."

With compelling content in mind, Sun Outdoors is also elevating their social media presence with authentic and engaging videos. Sun Outdoors plans to share a multitude of creative content across their social media platforms via podcasts, videos and more. This will include new original content including a YouTube series of captivating fireside chats with outdoor enthusiasts, tastemakers, RVers and celebrities, providing a transparent and engaging view into the world of outdoor travel.

To further deliver on its mission, Sun Outdoors has also partnered with like-minded organizations who share a passion for the outdoors. In April 2021, Sun Outdoors announced a donation of $250,000 to the National Park Foundation to connect everyone with the social, mental and physical health benefits of national parks and outdoor discovery.

"Sun Outdoors understands the transformative role that nature and outdoor experiences can provide to everyone," said Stefanie Mathew, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at National Park Foundation. "NPF is grateful for the energy and commitment Sun Outdoors brings to connecting people to the wonder of national parks and we celebrate its brand journey."

The goal with the brand's current and future partners is to aid in programs that eliminate barriers, promote access and cultivate connections to health benefits found in nature. In addition to National Park Foundation, other ongoing partnerships include Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) and Outdoor Afro. Sun Outdoors continues to collaborate with organizations that enhance and encourage outdoor exploration.

For more information on Sun Outdoors, please visit www.sunoutdoors.com and join the community on Instagram @sunoutdoors.

ABOUT SUN OUTDOORS

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 175 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

Sun Outdoors is a division of Sun Communities Inc., a publicly traded company which, as of September 30, 2021, owns, operates and has an interest in 584 developed manufactured home, RV and marina properties comprising over 155,900 developed sites and nearly 44,900 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 38 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Sun Communities is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. www.suncommunities.com.

