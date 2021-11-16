Vector Laboratories Elevates Pamela James to Vice President, Product on Executive Team

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Laboratories , the market leader in the development and manufacture of labeling and detection reagents for biomedical research, today announced that it has promoted Pamela James, Ph.D., to the position of Vice President, Product, effective immediately. Dr. James was previously Senior Director, R&D and Operations. In her new role, she will continue to oversee research and development as well as take a leadership position in product and program management.



Dr. James has spent over a decade and a half with Vector Laboratories in two stints. Initially, she worked with antibodies and bioconjugates in the manufacturing department before departing to earn her doctorate from the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Upon her return in 2008, she began as a Senior Scientist, Process Development and Product Support, then became Director, R&D; Senior Director, R&D; and finally Senior Director, R&D and Operations.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she led on-site operations, allowing Vector Laboratories to continue supplying researchers and industry partners with needed products. The new position reflects Vector Laboratories' commitment to continuing its tradition of developing and manufacturing high-quality products for disease and therapeutics research.

"Pam is everything we look for at Vector Laboratories, and we couldn't be more proud to add her as our newest member of the executive team," said Dr. Lisa V. Sellers, CEO of Vector Laboratories. "Her leadership spans oversight of product development and manufacturing and extends beyond, helping us build our next phase as we look to continue innovating to serve the life sciences industry with the highest quality products for research."

"Throughout my career, Vector Laboratories has provided me with mentorship and opportunity," added Dr. James. "From before leaving to get my doctorate through returning and expanding my role over the years, the company has invested in and supported me as I looked to the next challenge. I look forward to bringing my experience to the executive team and building the next era in Vector Laboratories products and team members."

Vector Laboratories recently announced that it has completed both a $124 million buyout and the launch of VectaMount® Express, a novel mounting medium for immunohistochemistry applications. As the first company to commercialize avidin-biotin enzyme complex kits for immunohistochemistry and antifade mounting media for immunofluorescence, Vector Laboratories has since introduced over 600 reliable reagents and kits through four decades of leadership in labeling and detection technologies.

About Vector Laboratories

Vector Laboratories is a pioneer of innovative technologies around protein detection for more than 40 years. Developing, manufacturing, and marketing labeling and detection reagents for immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, DNA/RNA and glycobiology, the company serves customers in disease and therapeutics research with tools that help them precisely visualize and study tissues and cells. With headquarters in Burlingame, California, the company maintains a network of more than 40 distributors across the globe. For more information about Vector Laboratories, please visit: www.vectorlabs.com .

