Wendy's Opens 1,000th International Restaurant

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company today announced the opening of its 1,000th international restaurant, located in Croydon, south of London in the United Kingdom. This announcement arrives on the heels of several Wendy's global development milestones celebrated throughout this year, including its recent 400th Canadian restaurant opening in Ottawa and 300th restaurant opening across the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region opening in India. The Croydon restaurant is Wendy's fourth Company restaurant in the United Kingdom since opening the first location in June.

"We are extremely proud of the progress we are making against our strategic growth pillar of expanding our global footprint," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Todd Penegor. "Our 1,000th International restaurant opening marks an exciting milestone for Wendy's and our growth plans in the United Kingdom and beyond."

Wendy's was founded in Columbus, Ohio in 1969 and shortly after, expanded internationally, bringing its iconic square hamburgers to Canada in 1975. Today, the Wendy's system is comprised of approximately 6,900 restaurants worldwide with a united vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. The Company recently announced a goal of 8,500 to 9,000 global restaurants by the end of 2025 enabling the brand to reach more customers in more places around the world.

"It's an exciting time to be a part of Wendy's and we are proud to achieve this significant growth milestone with the help of our franchise partners, dedicated restaurant crew, support center team and supplier partners around the globe." said President, International and Chief Development Officer, Abigail Pringle. "Together, we have built a solid foundation, great momentum and have a very bright future ahead."

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 6,900 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

