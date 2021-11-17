Axcelis To Host Company Sponsored Virtual Investor Day

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to host a company sponsored Virtual Investor Day for the professional investment community from 12:00 p.m. ET to 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The event will include presentations from the Company's executive team focused on future growth followed by Q&A. All executive officers will be in attendance.

For more details on the event and to register for the live webcast, please visit http://investorday.axcelis.com/. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the webcast will be available at the same URL. The presentation will also be posted to the Axcelis Investor website at www.axcelis.com.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.



CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

