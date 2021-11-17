KLARNA SAYS 'OLÁ' TO PORTUGAL AND LAUNCHES 'PAY IN 3'

- Portuguese consumers will be able to split purchases into three instalments with no interest or fees

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service with 90 million users globally, officially launches in Portugal today, empowering Portuguese consumers with a better shopping experience and greater control, transparency and choice over how they shop, pay and bank. Consumers in Portugal will be able to shop online and split their purchases into three interest-free equal payments ('Pay in 3') through both the Klarna app and also when checking out at integrated partner retailers, such as Tradeinn, Sklum, Blackpeach or ISTO, with more Portuguese and international brands to follow soon.

Klarna's launch of an interest-free and fee-free alternative to high-cost credit comes as Portuguese consumers actively turn away from credit cards, with one of the lowest penetration of credit cards in Europe1, and choosing debit for their day-to-day spend.

In the Klarna app, consumers will be able to 'Pay in 3' at any online store, regardless of whether they are a Klarna retailer or not, thanks to the innovative 'Shop Anywhere' service. The Klarna app provides a shopping browser with a broad range of solutions and features that makes shopping easier and more enjoyable: unlock deals and price drop alerts, manage payments and view delivery tracking. Consumers will soon be able to collect Klarna loyalty cards, access even more money saving tools and participate in live shopping events.

Similarly, consumers who use Klarna at a retail partner's online checkout will be able to split their purchases interest-free, benefiting from greater flexibility and convenience. Klarna's launch will help Portuguese retailers, both big and small, adapt to a shifting retail landscape enabling them to improve their customer experience in response to changing consumer preferences whilst accessing a much wider community of global consumers.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Klarna's Co-founder and CEO said: "I am excited to launch Klarna in Portugal, a country with a population of early digital adopters who have already started to actively turn away from high cost credit options. We look forward to offering Portuguese consumers more sustainable shopping and payment options. At Klarna, we believe that everyone deserves a better way to shop, pay and bank with more control, transparency and flexibility. We're here to help create choice and more competition, which is in the best interest of the consumer."

Alexandre Fernandes, Head of Business Development at Klarna in Portugal adds: "We'll be working with our Portuguese retailer partners to help them grow their business in their home country, but also access a global community of shoppers. With coverage in 18 other markets across three continents, we can accept payments from almost every country in the world, unlocking huge growth opportunities for our partners."

How the app works.

Through the Klarna app, people can shop anywhere online and split the payment into 3 equal monthly payments, with no interest or fees, when paid on time. All payments can be managed and tracked within the app, which is designed to help consumers manage their spending and payments.

The Klarna app also gives consumers:

Collections , save the items you love, spark your inspiration with curated wish lists or find the hottest items from your favourite retailers. Wish lists can contain items from any retailer and can either be kept for private use, or shared with friends and family.

Price drop notifications , consumers can set up alerts for the products they love, and only pay for them when they're comfortable with the price, offering the best value for money on their purchases.

Exclusively curated content from the world of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

1) around 35%, according to the Statista report on Credit card penetration in Europe 2020

How to pay-in-3 in the app:

Shop at any online store in the Klarna app (also those who are not integrated with Klarna) Find what you love and add it to your basket Press the pink 'pay with K' button Create a one-time card for the value of your purchase Choose to pay in 3 and review your plan Copy and paste your one-time card details into the checkout

Buy Now Pay Later is a way of splitting your payments over time when shopping.

Klarna charges consumers no interest or fees, when paid on time, because we charge retailers to offer the service.

There are no interest or fees applied, when the amount is paid on time.

We perform strict eligibility checks each time a consumer uses our service.

This is a much better alternative than using credit cards, where consumers can postpone payments indefinitely and are subject to high interest rates which causes their debts to grow.

Additional information and imagery can be found in our Press Kit.

About Klarna.

With over 90 million global active users and 2 million transactions a day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers who want to shop, pay and bank on one intuitive platform and with one trusted brand. Over 250,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Ralph Lauren, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and Shein have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is one of the most highly valued private fintechs globally with a valuation of $45.6 billion. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 4,000 employees and is active in 19 markets. Klarna has been backed by Sequoia Capital since 2010 and more recently, SilverLake, Dragoneer, Bestseller Group, Permira, Ant Group, HMI Capital, TCV, NorthZone, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock amongst others.

Further information: https://www.klarna.com/pt/

