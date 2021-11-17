Klenty integrates with Hippo Video to help users boost engagement by 3 times

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Video, the emerging leader in video customer experience solutions, would now be available natively inside Klenty, a sales engagement platform. This native integration will help Klenty users leverage the power of personalized videos in their sales process to build an innovative and repeatable sales approach.

With the help of Hippo Video integration, Klenty users can minimize the disconnect between them and their prospects and forge a human connection via videos in outreach emails & cadences.

Karthi Mariappan, CEO of Hippo Video, pointed that "In the digital sales landscape, videos not only generate engagement but also act as a medium to help accelerate the sales cycle. Videos help with information retention, better articulation, and humanize communication."

Research from Demand Gen Report reveals that 65% of B2B buyers have engaged with videos during their buying process, and 34% prefer more interactive content. Klenty users will benefit from the convenience of launching personalized video outreach campaigns with sales pages, running polls, adding lead-gen forms, and including CTAs that induce users to engage with videos.

Vengat Krishnaraj, CEO of Klenty, said "Personalization is the holy grail of sales outreach. There is an arms race to be hyper-personalized and stand out in the prospect's inbox. Personalized videos are the next frontier in personalization. Many of our customers have seen a 2-3x increase in response rates when using personalized videos in emails. We are really thrilled to bring this technology to our customers with this partnership with Hippo video."

Hippo Video's native integration will make it the go-to video platform for Klenty users eliminating the need for a third-party tool. It will enable Klenty users to do all of the following:

Create, edit & share videos to prospects from Klenty.

Nurture prospects effectively by adding personalized videos inside automated sales cadences at the click of a button.

Track prospect's activity in real-time and pursue hot leads using video performance metrics and engagement right inside contacts activity history.

Engage buyers effectively by optimizing video content based on the insights obtained from reports.

To learn more about Hippo Video's integration with Klenty, click here.

About Hippo Video

Hippo Video is a cloud-based video CX platform by Lyceum Technologies Inc, Newark, Delaware. Since its launch, Hippo Video has acquired over 1.1 Million users. It has more than 5,000+ business customers globally, including Freshworks, Chargebee, Tailwinds Transportation, Essilor, Clarify Med, etc. Hippo Video is the leader in four video categories on G2 including video email and sales engagement.

About Klenty

Klenty is a Sales Engagement Platform built to help sales teams book more meetings. With Klenty, sales teams can perform all sales outreach activities at scale - send personalized emails, make calls and perform LinkedIn tasks from one platform. Sales reps will be able to execute the right tasks every day to communicate with buyers, generate more pipelines and close more deals.

