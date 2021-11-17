SparkCognition Welcomes Lisa Disbrow to its Board of Directors and Names Peter Seibold as Chief Strategy Officer Leadership additions bring expertise in corporate strategy, public markets, M&A, and partnerships, building on a year of exceptional growth and market demand for AI solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition , a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions for business, today announced the addition of two distinguished leaders to its team: Honorable Lisa Disbrow as a member of the Board of Directors and Peter Seibold as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). These appointments come amidst a banner year for SparkCognition, with Disbrow and Seibold bringing decades of experience across industries to guide the company through its following stages of growth.

"Since SparkCognition's inception, we've worked to perfect AI in business by attracting the world's leading talent to help customers tackle the most critical challenges, from infrastructure and sustainability to worker safety and cybersecurity," said Amir Husain, founder and Chief Executive Officer of SparkCognition. "Lisa brings an unparalleled level of global experience and organizational understanding, helping further our vision of being the most trusted AI provider to industries worldwide, and Peter is an exceptionally talented strategist with proven capacity to scale businesses quickly."

Disbrow was previously Under Secretary of the United States Air Force, where she directed strategy and policy, risk management, human resources, and technology investments across government and defense with an annual budget of more than $132 billion. Before that, she was the Vice Director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff's J8 Force Structure, Resources and Assessment Directorate and served as a Special Advisor for Policy, Implementation, and Execution to the National Security Advisor on the National Security Council at the White House. She is currently a Senior Fellow at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory and serves on several boards including Blackberry, CACI, and Mercury Systems.

"AI is a game-changer for industry and represents the single biggest factor to how we enable the workforce of the future, solve critical infrastructure challenges, and accelerate our shift to a net-zero climate footprint," said Disbrow. "SparkCognition has already had a significant impact on industry and governments alike, bringing commercial-grade AI and process optimization, predictive maintenance, and cybersecurity to the forefront of the CXO's agenda."

Seibold brings over three decades of experience in corporate strategy to SparkCognition, with expertise in M&A, capital markets, partnerships, and joint ventures. Before joining SparkCognition, Seibold served as CFO for Churchill Capital II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Managing Director of M. Klein and Company, a top boutique investment bank, and held senior roles at Goldman Sachs and Evercore.

"SparkCognition's patented AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and cybersecurity end point protection offerings lead the industry in innovation and accelerate digital transformation," said Seibold. "The AI market will surpass $267B by 2030, and the company has already demonstrated itself to be an invaluable partner to a marquee list of Fortune 100 companies in energy, manufacturing, transportation, financial services, and government."

This year marked incredible growth and expansion for SparkCognition, with the acquisitions of three leading-edge technology companies, as well as market expansion into financial services, renewable energy, and logistics. The company also opened HyperWerx, an Austin-based, 50 acre AI proving grounds that bring together the physical and digital worlds to foster aerial-terrestrial autonomy.

