Church of Scientology Hosts Humanitarian Awards Ceremony and Community Fundraiser Church of Scientology of the Valley presents its annual Humanitarian Award and honors the Scientology Women's Auxiliary, celebrating its 23rd anniversary this year.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends and community partners gathered at the Church of Scientology of the Valley November 13 to honor a humanitarian whose work impacts the entire community, and to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the Church's Women's Auxiliary. A silent auction raised funds for future projects and outreach.

Church of Scientology of the Valley presents Guillermo Ahumada with its annual Humanitarian Award.

Church of Scientology presents Humanitarian Award to Guillermo Ahumada, Chief of Chaplains, Professional Chaplains Inc.

The Church of Scientology of the Valley presented its annual Humanitarian Award to Guillermo Ahumada, Chief of Chaplains of Professional Chaplains Inc. "As a chaplain of God," reads the award, "Guillermo Ahumada exemplifies the true value of a being: That a being is only as valuable as he is willing and able to help others." Through Ahumada's work training chaplains in drug education and vital counseling skills, he reaches those in need with effective tools to assist them and help them turn their lives around.

Mr. Ahumada, who uses the Scientology Tools for Life courses to assist chaplains in their work and to help them cope with the challenges they face, described Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard as a leader whose "legacy is a beacon of light and guidance, and will benefit countless generations."

The celebration also featured the work of the Church of Scientology of the Valley Women's Auxiliary, serving the Greater Los Angeles area since 1998. The group raises funds to support Church programs and to assist underserved members of the community. It partners with many groups and individuals who are committed to social betterment.

"So many people of good will go out of their way to help the community," said Lisa Malm, president and cofounder of the Women's Auxiliary. "It is really important to us to support these efforts."

The Women's Auxiliary was inspired by L. Ron Hubbard's belief that "a community that pulls together can make a better society for all." Among the programs the Women's Auxiliary has supported are:

summer camps for children suffering from the disease Sickle Cell Disease Foundation, which runsfor children suffering from the disease

makes available shelter, food, immediate crisis care and other services to homeless and runaway youth Covenant House, whichand other services to homeless and runaway youth

nonprofit homeless service agency which provides shelter, homeless prevention, community workshops and transitional housing Family Promise of the Verdugos, awhich provides shelter, homeless prevention, community workshops and transitional housing

afterschool programs include homework help, tutoring, recreation, sports, art and dance and healthy meals for youth Boys and Girls Club, whoseinclude homework help, tutoring, recreation, sports, art and dance and healthy meals for youth

safety and support to victims taking the next step to break free from abuse YWCA Domestic Violence Shelter, which offersto victims taking the next step to break free from abuse

supporting children who have been removed from their homes due to a parent's abuse or neglect Edelman's Children's Court Shelter Care,who have been removed from their homes due to a parent's abuse or neglect

And annual police and fire department holiday toy drives

The Church of Scientology of the Valley is an Ideal Scientology Church, dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2017. The Church and its community programs are featured in an episode of Destination Scientology on Scientology Network, available at DIRECTV 320 and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

