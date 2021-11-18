Echelon and Old Dominion announce Exclusive Partnership

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Echelon Fitness announces its partnership with Old Dominion, two-time GRAMMY nominated and four-time CMA Vocal Group of The Year. The revered Nashville band will be playing on a different stage, found in the Echelon Fitness community.

The collaboration will include Old Dominion-themed class rides, an inside look into the band's own fitness journey, a members only appearance by the band, and an exclusive channel in the Echelon Community curated by Old Dominion. This channel will feature a mixture of their music as well as music they love. The anchor channel will live within the Echelon Fit app (exclusive to members).

"We are really excited to work with Echelon." enthused Trevor Rosen. "Old Dominion has always strived to find unique and innovative ways to share our music and the Echelon platform fits that exactly. The idea of a healthy lifestyle also being a fun and exciting lifestyle felt like a natural fit for what Old Dominion does in our live show, so we can't wait to work together on this."

The announcement of Old Dominion comes on the heels of major brand milestones for Echelon, including an expanding retail footprint across all major retailers, massive entertainment partnerships and a successful collaboration with artists including Pitbull.

"We have always focused on pairing the offering of the widest range of high quality connected fitness equipment across all price points with engaging live and on-demand content. The best fitness routine is one that you love to engage in and we have built an amazing community," said Lou Lentine, CEO of Echelon Fitness. "Being able to offer exclusive content from such a well-loved and talented band, as Old Dominion, is something we believe will continue to help our members take their fitness to the next level. We are thrilled to offer such a diverse range of content, classes and music."

ABOUT ECHELON FITNESS

Echelon has revolutionized at-home fitness since 2017 with a range of smart exercise equipment and an immersive membership experience. What began as a mission to make healthy living accessible to all has evolved to a thriving, global brand. Echelon empowers everyone to experience the feeling of elation and accomplishment after achieving their fitness goals. Members connect their Echelon smart bikes, rowers, treadmills, or fitness mirrors to the Echelon Fit app for access to live and on-demand workout classes filmed at Echelon studios around the world and led by professional instructors. Through the app, members track performance and progress in real-time, compete on the interactive Leaderboard and explore more than 3,000 off-equipment workouts to keep them motivated and inspired. For more information, visit echelonfit.com

ABOUT OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion has emerged as one of the hottest breaking bands out of Nashville, fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound. Their lyrical wit and hook heavy songwriting has certainly proved a winning method: since breaking onto the music scene in 2014, the band has notched eight No. 1 singles at country radio, surpassed one billion on-demand streams, earned several Platinum and Gold single certifications and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe. In 2020, the band received their first two GRAMMY nominations for "Best Country Duo/Group Performance" and "Best Country Song," for their hit single "Some People Do" from their self-titled third studio album. Old Dominion are currently the reigning CMA and ACM "Group of the Year." Most recently, the band earned their 4th consecutive "Vocal Group of The Year" win at the 2021 CMA Awards. The group also recently notched a nomination "Favorite Duo/Group - Country" for the 2021 American Music Awards.

In October 2021, the band released their stunning fourth studio album Time, Tequila & Therapy, which features smash summertime single "I Was On A Boat That Day."

