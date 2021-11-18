Kirkland's Sets Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for December 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, will hold a conference call on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Kirkland's management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (855) 560-2577

International dial-in number: (412) 542-4163

Conference ID: 10162053

Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.kirklands.com. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after the conference call through December 9, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 344-7529

International replay number: (412) 317-0088

Replay ID: 10162053

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States, currently operating 369 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. The Company's stores present a curated selection of distinctive merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrances, and other home decorating items. The Company's stores offer an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by affordable home décor and inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience allows the Company's customers to furnish their home on a budget. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

