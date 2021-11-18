Scoot Appoints Discover The World As General Sales Agent in UK And Ireland

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA) recently named the World's Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline by SkyTrax, has appointed Discover the World as GSA for the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Scoot also announced its first UK route - the only low-cost non-stop flight between London's Gatwick Airport and Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport. With searches for holidays to Thailand increasing by 112% since the lifting of travel restrictions for UK travelers[1], Scoot's entry on this popular leisure route comes hot on the heels of the borders reopening between the UK and Thailand, enabling travel without quarantine at either end.

Aiden Walsh, Head of Airline Development at Discover the World, commented, "We are delighted to be partnering with Scoot to develop the sales and marketing strategy for the UK and Irish markets. This new direct, low-cost award-winning service is going to be extremely popular for the UK and Irish markets. We are also excited with the connection opportunities from Bangkok and Singapore especially to Melbourne and Sydney which are also very popular destinations from the UK & Irish markets."

The new Scoot flights will commence on December 16, 2021. This will be followed by three weekly scheduled seasonal services from March 2022. All services will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliners offering both economy and Scoot plus cabins, sporting features such as inflight Wi-Fi and the ability to upgrade to Scoot plus or to Scoot-in-Silence – Scoot's quiet-zone. To celebrate the launch, Scoot has released attractive fares to Bangkok starting from GBP 170 one-way on economy, inclusive of taxes.

Scoot Vice President of Sales Lee Yong Sin said, "Scoot is delighted to commemorate our entry to the UK with our partnership with Discover the World. We believe there is much pent-up demand for travel, and we look forward to providing additional travel options amidst the expansion of our network to better connect our customers between Europe and Asia. The intent represents our commitment as a leading low-cost carrier to provide our customers with safe and reliable high-quality Scootitude travel experiences across our network, bolstered by the knowledge and expertise of Discover the World."

Gordon Stalker, Discover the World's Director for UK, Ireland and Benelux commented 'We can't wait to introduce the UK and Irish trade partners to the Scoot product. Our team will be actively engaging with trade partners focused on setting up trade partners to sell the December seasonal flights and the schedule flights in March!"

About Scoot

Scoot is the low-cost arm of the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group. Scoot took to the skies in June 2012 and merged with Tigerair Singapore in July 2017, retaining the Scoot brand for a new chapter of growth. Scoot has carried more than 65 million guests, and has a fleet of close to 50 aircraft, comprising its widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners and single-aisle Airbus A320 family aircraft. Scoot's network presently encompasses 68 destinations across 15 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific and Europe. Travelers on Scoot can earn and redeem KrisFlyer miles. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Scoot was the world's first low-cost carrier to attain the highest ratings for both the APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying and Skytrax Covid-19 Airline Safety Rating audits. In 2021, Scoot was recognized as the 'World's Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline' and ranked third in the 'World's Best Low-Cost Airlines' in the World Airlines Awards by Skytrax. Book your tickets FlyScoot.com.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

