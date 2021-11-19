A Winter Wonderland In The Heart Of NYC: Empire State Building Unveils Holiday Decorations, Window Displays, And Special Events Santa's Helpers Bring Brews, Baked Goods, and Dazzling Decorations to the World's Most Famous Building

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday cheer is in full swing at the Empire State Building (ESB) as the iconic landmark unveils local pop-up vendors, over-the-top decorations, and plans for musical performances through the end of the year.

(L to R) DŌ's holiday treats on the 86th Floor Observatory; the adorned Fifth Avenue lobby windows; the holiday-themed photo corner on the 86th Floor Observatory,

As of today, the building's Fifth Avenue Lobby windows are adorned with holiday scenes which feature gold, glitter, and candy landscapes to honor the most wonderful time of the year. The spectacular windows are complimented by the landmarked, Art Deco lobby's holiday lights, wreaths, and a towering Christmas tree. Visitors who pass through the Fifth Avenue Lobby from Monday through Friday will also be greeted by holiday tunes performed by professional pianists from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

"The joy of the holiday season can be felt in every corner of our reimagined Observatory Experience, from awe-inspiring decorations to our festive pop-up vendors," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. "We are excited to welcome visitors to an authentic, magical experience during the most wonderful time of the year."

Every weekend through the end of November, the Empire State Building will sell special brews – including its own "View From the Top" Hazy IPA sold exclusively on the 86th Floor Observatory – in partnership with Craft+Carry and Five Boroughs Brewing Co. Then as of Dec. 2, DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections, a NYC-based edible cookie dough and cookie company, will take the 86th Floor as the December pop-up vendor. DŌ will offer six holiday and NYC-themed treats from the special 90th Anniversary cart for the first three weekends in December.

A giant menorah greets guests as they enter the Empire State Building Observatory Experience, and a holiday photo opportunity on the Northeast corner of the 86th Floor Observatory also allows guests to take their annual holiday portraits with the most iconic, authentic NYC backdrop. Decorations will remain on display in the lobby and throughout the Observatory Experience through Jan. 6.

The Empire State Building Observatory Experience underwent a $165 million, top-to-bottom reimagination, which was completed in December 2019. Renovations include a dedicated guest entrance, an immersive museum with digital and tactile exhibits, and the completely reimagined 102nd Floor Observatory. Guests benefit from the industry-leading indoor environmental quality (IEQ) improvements – like MERV 13 filters and active bi-polarization – for guest confidence. The 86th Floor Observatory is fixed with newly installed, temperature activated heat lamps to keep guests warm while they enjoy the glittery winter vista from the heart of New York City.

The building's world-famous tower lights will shine throughout the holiday season with special lightings for Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas, and New Year's Eve.

Hi-res imagery and b-roll can be found here.

More information about the Empire State Building can be found online.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building , "The World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust , Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop-culture. Learn more at www.esbnyc.com . 2021 is the 90th anniversary year of the Building which officially opened on May 1, 1931. Declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, as well as the world's most popular travel destination by Uber and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet, it welcomes more than 4 million annual visitors from around the world.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors primarily house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Weibo , YouTube , or TikTok .

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2021, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit esrtreit.com and follow ESRT on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACT:



Empire State Realty Trust

Brock Talbot

347-804-7863

btalbot@esrtreit.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.