AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
EX-DATE
RECORD DATE
PAYMENT DATE
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)
12/02/2021
12/03/2021
12/17/2021
$0.0655 per share of investment income
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)
12/02/2021
12/03/2021
12/17/2021
$0.05326 per share of investment income
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
View original content:
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds