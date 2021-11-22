AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Nov. 22, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2021.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Dedicated Tax Fund)  Series 2016-A  5.25%, 11/15/35

2.49%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012-A  5.00%, 1/01/29

2.12%

3) Central Plains Energy Project  (Goldman Sachs Group Inc/(The))  Series 2017-A  5.00%, 9/01/42

2.08%

4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46

1.75%

5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC)  AGM  Series 2018  5.00%, 7/01/58

1.70%

6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority  AGM  Series 2018-A  5.00%, 7/01/48

1.60%

7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue    Series 2013-B  5.00%, 7/01/30

1.56%

8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ    Series 2018-A  5.00%, 6/01/46

1.51%

9) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority    Series 2020  5.00%, 6/15/50

1.50%

10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority  (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/39

1.47%

Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit


22.12%

Airport


7.78%

Revenue - Miscellaneous


5.99%

Toll Roads/Transit


5.76%

Electric Utility


5.25%

Prepay Energy


2.72%

Water & Sewer


2.14%

Higher Education - Private


1.69%

Tobacco Securitization


1.51%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


1.09%

Higher Education - Public


1.01%

Port


0.69%

Industrial Development - Utility


0.46%

Senior Living


0.26%

Industrial Development - Industry


0.19%

SUBTOTAL


58.66%

Tax Supported



Special Tax


17.47%

State G.O.


7.72%

Local G.O.


2.48%

Tax-Supported State Lease


2.44%

Assessment District


2.08%

Tax-Supported Local Lease


0.55%

SUBTOTAL


32.74%

Prerefunded/ETM


7.79%

Asset-Backed



Housing - Multi-Family


0.66%

SUBTOTAL


0.66%

Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies


0.15%

SUBTOTAL


0.15%

Total


100.00%

State Breakdown


Portfolio %

California


12.18%

New York


11.36%

Illinois


11.06%

New Jersey


8.33%

Pennsylvania


7.72%

Connecticut


5.36%

Florida


4.81%

Michigan


3.81%

Texas


3.53%

South Carolina


3.10%

Wisconsin


2.90%

Alabama


2.44%

Nebraska


2.08%

Colorado


1.81%

Oklahoma


1.80%

Georgia


1.62%

North Carolina


1.60%

Minnesota


1.51%

Tennessee


1.39%

Arizona


1.29%

Utah


1.20%

Maryland


1.09%

Ohio


1.06%

District of Columbia


0.95%

Kansas


0.87%

Guam


0.84%

Kentucky


0.81%

West Virginia


0.67%

Massachusetts


0.53%

Puerto Rico


0.53%

Hawaii


0.41%

Arkansas


0.33%

Indiana


0.19%

Iowa


0.19%

Louisiana


0.18%

Washington


0.17%

New Hampshire


0.13%

Other


0.15%

Total Investments


100.00%

Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


4.54%

AA


31.44%

A


32.66%

BBB


20.11%

BB


2.24%

D


0.28%

Not Rated


0.79%

Pre-refunded Bonds


7.79%

Short-Term Investments


0.15%

Total Investments


100.00%

Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


0.15%

1 to 5 years


1.67%

5 to 10 years


21.80%

10 to 20 years


32.76%

20 to 30 years


37.08%

More Than 30 years


6.54%

Other


0.00%

Total Investments


100.00%

Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


9.87%

Average Coupon:


4.95%

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


0.34%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


3.97%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

35.17%

Total Fund Leverage:


39.48%*

Average Effective Maturity:


4.68  Years

Effective Duration:


4.26  Years

Total Net Assets:


$438.68 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$15.26

Number of Holdings:


181

Portfolio Turnover:


6%


* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.97% through the use of tender option bonds, 35.17%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.340% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.




** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.




The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

