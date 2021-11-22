Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces 4th Quarter 2021 Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share on the common stock of the Company for the fourth quarter 2021. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2021, the Company owned and/or operated 2,054 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.5 million units and approximately 159 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

