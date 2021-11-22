MACH Alliance Announces Eight Newly Certified Companies as Global Membership Nears 50

With enterprises investing more in composable architectures, the Alliance bolsters its position as the go-to resource to guide MACH adoption

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK and LONDON and AMSTERDAM and BERLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MACH Alliance , the group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, announced today it has certified eight new members. MACH stands for Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless.

The Alliance estimates roughly 100,000 people in tech globally are now involved with MACH based on headcounts of member companies and in-house tech teams of enterprises deploying MACH initiatives. The Alliance's growth comes as IT budgets are expected to rise at a faster rate in 2022 than they have in over a decade.1 Spending in support of flexible, composable business will be prioritized as organizations realize the pressing need to be digitally agile in order to meet consumers' evolving demands.

The new members are:

Actindo AG - A digital operations platform enabling efficient e-commerce - A digital operations platform enabling efficient e-commerce

Appnovation - A global, digital consultancy specializing in the design, development and support of engaging experiences - A global, digital consultancy specializing in the design, development and support of engaging experiences

Builder.io - A platform to visually create and optimize high-speed app and website experiences - A platform to visually create and optimize high-speed app and website experiences

Convictional - A supplier enablement platform for retailers and marketplaces - A supplier enablement platform for retailers and marketplaces

Fast - A one-click and headless checkout solution making it easier to buy and sell online. - A one-click and headless checkout solution making it easier to buy and sell online.

GraphCMS - The GraphQL Content Federation System - The GraphQL Content Federation System

Object Edge - A consultancy that builds digital experiences for enterprise B2B/B2C/D2C commerce and content - A consultancy that builds digital experiences for enterprise B2B/B2C/D2C commerce and content

Storyblok - A headless content management system - A headless content management system

"We've reached a moment of reckoning where digital leaders are realizing legacy technologies pose greater risk than reward, and the pandemic has made it more clear than ever that composable architecture is the way forward for the enterprise," said Sonja Keerl, MACH Alliance president. "Even big tech has started slowly moving in this direction, which is all the more reason why the Alliance upholds its high certification standards since MACH-washing has become increasingly common. The Alliance exists to help organizations weed through that noise and be their guide throughout their MACH journey."

Maintaining Exclusive Certification Standards

The MACH Alliance maintains the highest standards in order for companies to become certified. The high bar provides enterprises with essentially an insurance policy that guarantees future-proof technology.

Choosing a certified MACH vendor ensures the following:

Connectability - Other applications connect easily through API

Scalability - Could-native SaaS ensures seamless rolling upgrades that don't require human intervention

Swapability - Companies can easily add and replace software and make changes on the fly without disrupting front end UX/UI

Adaptability - The functionality of the software can be used with multiple front ends

Flexibility and Transparency - Prevents vendor lock-in, allowing companies to stay in charge of their own technology and be able to respond to any situation

Gaining Investor Attention

MACH Alliance vendor members have accumulated more than $2.5 billion in funding, and the valuation of the category just by its vendors is estimated at over $20 billion.

The Alliance has played a key part in fueling this interest, with the group referred to by Forrester analyst Joe Cicman as being "...the bouncers controlling the velvet rope at the entrance of the Coolest Tech in Town Club." In his July write-up, " Buy An Integrated DXP Platform, Not Just A Box Of Rocks ," Cicman noted how the MACH Alliance enforces the definition of modern technology. He also reinforced the importance of composable set-ups, stating the only practical playbook today is one that is cloud-native.

Learn more at www.machalliance.org.

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

1 Gartner, IT Budgets Are Growing. Here's Where the Money's Going , October 2021.

