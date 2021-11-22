Wrap Tech Gifts with LifeProof

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Help protect tech gifts and give back to the planet with stylish cases for the holidays and beyond. LifeProof offers a full line of cases for phones and wearable tech made from sustainable materials, with the added benefit of giving back to causes that support our world's water. And you can catch some savings with 25 percent off all available products Nov. 25 to 29.

LifeProof Eco-Friendly Cases for Apple Watch and AirPods are available now. These accessories make for the perfect stocking stuffer.

Protect your family's new devices and refresh hand-me-down phones with cases that make everyone feel good while doing good. The latest LifeProof cases were created to reduce the production of virgin plastics for a more sustainable future by repurposing ocean-based plastic.

WĀKE is already Santa's favorite gift as it helps address the growing problem of plastics in our oceans. Made from 85 percent ocean-based recycled plastic, this case doesn't compromise on protection – meeting the LifeProof standard of 6.6 feet of drop protection. WĀKE comes in four colors, features a sleek wave pattern and is available now.

Fan-favorite FRĒ is now comprised of over 60 percent recycled materials and covers select devices with 360⁰ of protection. NËXT features ultra-slim protection with a clear back to show off your device. SEE is made with over 45 percent recycled plastic and offers drop protection in a slim, one-piece case.

Most important, you don't want to forget those stocking stuffers. LifeProof's latest addition to the line-up include Eco-Friendly accessories for Apple AirPods (1st and 2nd Gen.), AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, and Apple Watch SE in 40mm and 44mm. LifeProof Cases for AirPods and AirPods Pro are made up of 75 percent ocean-based recycled plastic and deliver edge-to-edge protection. The Eco-Friendly Watch Case delivers a form-fitting line of defense for the display and edges and is made with 85 percent ocean-based recycled plastic for Apple Watch. Combine watch protection with a sustainable band for the perfect duo. Made from 99 percent ocean plastic yarn, the Eco-Friendly Watch Band pairs seamlessly with your Apple Watch.

In line with our corporate mission of giving back, LifeProof invites you to make a difference with your gifts this year, too. In partnership with Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance, American Rivers and Oceana, LifeProof is making a donation for every case sold to support a healthier future for our world's water. Consumers can visit lifeproof.com/makewaves to register their product and select the charity of their choice to receive a dollar on us.

For more information, visit lifeproof.com.

About LifeProof:

LifeProof was created for those who rise before dawn for a pre-work paddle out. And those who put off sleep to tighten up a new song. And those who lose all track of time because they're lost in creating, exploring, practicing, dancing or reinventing themselves. LifeProof is there to keep the wind in their sails while they live fulltime.

At LifeProof, we build products that inspire individuals to get lost in the now. From independents to athletes, scenesters to world travelers, creatives to curators — free spirits everywhere turn to our cases and accessories to feed their passions because only LifeProof is made to follow you into the moment.

#ShowUsYourProof

