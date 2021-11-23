Inaugural Asia Summit on Global Health held 24 November in hybrid format in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the inaugural Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH) will take place on 24 November 2021 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) in a hybrid format, offering both online and in-person participation. Running on the theme "Shaping a Resilient and Sustainable Future", the summit aims at building an international investment and business exchange platform to promote dialogue and collaboration between the biotech, medical and healthcare sectors in Hong Kong, Mainland China and across the globe, and to explore investment opportunities. The summit will also highlight Hong Kong's advantages as a scientific research and business platform for the medical and healthcare sectors.

More than 70 speakers from around the world, including senior government officials, investors, influential business leaders, financial and professional service providers, as well as renowned academics from related sectors, will participate in the event online or in person. Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, and Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organization (WHO), will address the Opening Session. Speakers at the summit include Bernard Charnwut Chan, President, Asia Financial Holdings Limited; Margaret Chan, Founding Dean, Vanke School of Public Health, Tsinghua University and Emeritus Director-General, World Health Organization; Chen Qiyu, Executive Director and Co-CEO, Fosun International Limited; Cheng Cheung Ling, Vice Chairlady, Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited; Sir Michael Marmot, Director of the Institute of Health Equity, Department of Epidemiology & Public Health, University College London; Ruchira Shukla, South Asia Regional Lead for Disruptive Technology Investments, International Finance Corporation (IFC) World Bank Group; Leon Wang, Executive Vice President, International and China President, AstraZeneca; and Michelle Williams, Dean of the Faculty, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

The summit will cover a number of forward-looking topics, including the latest developments in healthtech, biotechnology and digital health, the prospects for the healthcare industry in China (particularly the Greater Bay Area), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc and other Asian nations, as well as Hong Kong's advantages as a biotech listing hub. This will help industry participants to explore business opportunities and options in sustainable development.

Other key features of the summit are Deal Flow Matchmaking for healthcare projects and investors, the InnoHealth Showcase and Exhibition, which will present cutting-edge technologies from about 100 start-ups and international projects, healthcare enterprises and related organisations, and various other activities, both online and onsite, to encourage business exchange and collaboration among the global participants.

Asia Summit on Global Health

Date: 24 November 2021 (Wednesday)

Live programme: 9am-9:45pm (Hong Kong time)

All conference sessions will be available for on-demand replay until 23 December 2021 (Thursday) at 23:59 (Hong Kong time)

Websites

ASGH website: https://www.asiasummitglobalhealth.com/en/

Programme: https://www.asiasummitglobalhealth.com/en/programme/programme

Speakers: https://www.asiasummitglobalhealth.com/en/speaker/speakers

