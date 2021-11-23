WishGarden Herbs Expands Product Offering With Five New Expertly Crafted Herbal Liquid Extracts Introduces new and trending herbs into its formulations

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WishGarden Herbs, Inc., one of North America's leading providers of liquid herbal extracts, announced today that it will be immediately shipping five newly developed artisanal formulas: Clear Complexion Blemish Buster, Rise & Shine Daily Energy Boost, Magic Mint Breath Spray, Serious AM Cough Soothing Syrup and Serious PM Cough Soothing Syrup. These new releases represent WishGarden's first release since April 2021.

WishGarden also expanded its portfolio of whole herbs with the introduction of Maca, Schisandra, and Yerba Mate. These three herbs are featured in the new Rise & Shine herbal tincture. Maca, known for supporting strength and stamina, is referred to as the "food of the gods" in its native Peru. Schisandra is a traditional Chinese longevity berry that supports the productions of "feel good" hormones. Lastly, Yerba Mate awakens the mind like coffee, but without the jittery side effects.

"Our research and development team has been hard at work this year…scouring data and observing the trends," said Sindy Wise, WishGarden Herbs' Vice President of Business Development. "We've expanded our offerings to support our customer's needs year-round and provide alternatives to conventional wellness products."

Magic Mint Breath Spray contains traditional aromatic herbs Peppermint leaf, Marshmallow root, Ginger root, Cinnamon bark, and Bee Propolis and while it freshens bad breath, it also supports healthy microbial balance in the mouth.

Rise & Shine Daily Energy Boost nourishes the endocrine glands, nervous system, liver and brain for an all-day metabolic boost. Key herbs in this artisanal blend include Maca, Schisandra, Yerba Mate, Gotu Kola, and Milky Oats.

Clear Complexion Blemish Buster nourishes the skin and supports the proper removal of toxins for a naturally radiant glow. Clear Complexion supports healthy kidney, liver, and lymphatic function as well as healthy inflammatory response, microbial balance, and collagen production. This formula can be ingested or dabbed onto the problem areas.

Serious AM Cough Soothing Syrup is a delicious combination of respiratory herbs that opens up the chest, soothes, the bronchioles, relaxes the cough reflex, evicts the excess phlegm from the body and supports a healthy inflammatory response in the throat and upper respiratory. This powerhouse combination of herbs includes Wild Cherry, Elecampane, Linden, Hawthorn, Marshmallow and Elderberry.

Serious PM Cough Soothing Syrup calms coughs and promotes restful sleep. Our signature combination of Passionflower, Wood Betony, Hops and Wild Lettuce promote restful sleep while Wild Cherry, Elecampane, and Mullein open the airways, normalize mucus production, and coat the throat.

"WishGarden possesses extensive scientific knowledge and a 40-plus year track record of herbal expertise. With the introduction of these new botanicals, we're showcasing our continued innovation to formulate the highest quality plant-based herbal supplements customers are searching for," said Wise. "We are very proud of this latest round of new product launches!"

WishGarden's five newly introduced artisanal herbal formulas will be available in national and independently owned natural and health food stores across the U.S. beginning in November and available online immediately at www.wishgardenherbs.com.

About WishGarden Herbs

WishGarden Herbs is a woman-owned, multi-generational company committed to providing artful whole herb liquid extracts that are fast-acting and gentle on the body. Founded in 1979 and based in Colorado, WishGarden pioneered condition-specific blends and catchy names in the '90s. We continue to be a market leader raising the bar on efficacy and convenience with dependable in-the-moment solutions for common and seasonal discomforts.

