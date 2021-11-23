Yadea Dazzles at EICMA 2021 with Latest Product and New Technology

MILAN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, has unveiled its latest products and technologies to the world at EICMA 2021, which is currently being held in Milan from November 23-28. On the opening day of the event, Yadea garnered non-stop attention from media publications, dealerships and attendees thanks to its exciting new electric vehicle R&D.

Yadea debuts its full lineup of products at its booth, including electric motorcycles, e-mopeds, electric bikes and electric kick scooters. Meanwhile, the brand is showcasing its latest innovations designed to make riding safer, more enjoyable and more environmentally friendly, such as wireless charging, fast charging and its battery swapping service using technologies developed by Gogoro Network.

"We are delighted to see EICMA return in 2021 after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to COVID-19. Yadea is thrilled to exhibit our full range of products, including our newest products and technologies, at the industry's most influential event," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

The star of the show is Yadea's new all-around Y1S electric two-wheeler, which was launched earlier this month. Designed specifically for enterprises, the Y1S' adaptable design satisfies the needs of a variety of commercial applications. The first batch of Y1S will be available in Italy soon, distributed by Padana Sviluppo Group, Yadea's partner in Italy.

The intelligent e-moped includes a host of features that enhance convenience, from two batteries that can be charged directly or detached for charging to the intelligent battery management system that boosts safety and durability.

In addition, Yadea is showcasing its existing flagship product lineup, including the Yadea G5, which features both sleek design and colorways and a leading performance system; C1S, with its appearance recognized with a Red Dot Award; electric bicycles that are targeted for leisure transit, including the YS500 that is equipped with a mid-motor; electric kick scooters for city-style short-distance transit highlighting the KS5, launched on Amazon in North America in April, and the upcoming KS3, as well as more state of the art products that can fulfill the multiple transit demands of the emerging E-mobility consumers around the world.

As a company that prides itself on technical R&D, Yadea's latest electric two-wheel vehicle technologies are also making waves at the event. Its new wireless charging device enables convenient contactless e-moped charging. Yadea's super-fast charging technology is another highlight — by harnessing automotive-grade technologies, electric two-wheelers can be charged up to 80% in just 20 minutes.

Also under the spotlight is Yadea's battery swapping service. Adopted technology developed by Gogoro Network, the service enables drivers to recharge their batteries in seconds on the go and travel further with every ride.

"The reception of our products and technologies at EICMA 2021 reinforces Yadea's focus on providing various kinds of advanced products and solutions, and furthermore, Yadea's continued pursuit of improving R&D capabilities, with the ultimate aim to provide users with a refined riding experience. Our brand internationalization strategy is well underway — and this is only the beginning. Looking ahead, we will further expand our reach as we help more people to 'Electrify Your Life' and to inspire a movement towards greener travel solutions," said Zeng.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 50 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 35,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

