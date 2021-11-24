Arbe Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Solutions, announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2021, before market open on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

The management team will also address the results during the scheduled investor event on the same day, details of which can be found on the following website at: https://arberobotics.com/investorevent/. Join the investor event to learn how innovations in radar are impacting the automotive market and beyond

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risk factors and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Arbe's prospectus dated November 2, 2021, which was filed by Arbe with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2021, as well as the other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

