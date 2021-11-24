FDA Approves Takeda's Livtencity™ (maribavir), First Treatment Approved for Post-Transplant Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Resistant to Other Drugs

The Livtencity™ brand name was created and validated by Brand Institute, the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its successful partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited in naming the first treatment approved by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for adults and pediatric patients with post-transplant cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection that does not respond to available antiviral treatment for CMV.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates Takeda Pharmaceuticals on the FDA approval of Livtencity™," said Brand Institute's Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. "Livtencity™ fills a significant unmet need among transplant recipients who are at risk of complications and death when faced with a cytomegalovirus infection. This approval shows that Livtencity™ has met the high standards of efficacy and safety required by the FDA."

"Our pharmaceutical naming services provide our clients with commercially appealing, legally viable, and FDA approvable names," Dettore said. "Our work demonstrated that Livtencity™ fulfilled or surpassed those objectives, and we could not be happier to see this brand name come to market."

About Brand Institute and our wholly-owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,600 marketed healthcare names for nearly 1,000 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year. Drug Safety Institute is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

