New Flight Charters Posts 72% Increase for October Year-Over-Year, 69% over 2019 as New Demand Transforms the Private Jet Industry

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Flight Charters, a nationwide leader in on-demand private jet charters since 2004, announced an 72.3% year-over-year increase for October and 68.9% over 2019, more than doubling the industry's increases for October.

Private jet charter flight company New Flight Charters posts increases more than doubling industry numbers.

By comparison the Part 15 charter industry increased 33.0% for October according to TraqPak data released by ARGUS International.

Charter Industry Availability

The company attributes its increases in part to its full-industry aircraft availability, not limited by a defined fleet or specific operator arrangements. The full charter industry includes 2,722 charter jets in the U.S., plus 778 executive turboprops for economical regional travel. "When demand is outpacing supply, having wide availability of vetted quality aircraft and operators in every corner of the country for our clients is key," commented New Flight Charters' president, Rick Colson.

Flyers can choose their specific aircraft from an array of options and quotes for each flight, sourced per their own preferences for each trip including size, age, make, ratings and amenities, and pay as they go; no membership fee or advance bulk purchase commitment.

Notably the company received considerable interest from jet card and membership program fliers, turning from their recent limitations, changing terms and costs. New Flight Charters' Best Price Guarantee remains in place during the industry's record-breaking Fall and holiday seasons.

Results by Aircraft Category

For October, light jets (+171.4%) and midsize jets (+76.9%) posted the largest increases while super-midsize and heavy jets combined (+10.1%) were more modest, as demand clearly moved up the scale from charter turboprops (-40.0%)

2021 year-to-date also, charter demand has moved generally up the aircraft scale. Light and midsize jets climbed 44.0% and 39,7% respectively, while Super-midsize and heavy jets combined climbed a steady 6.5%, while turboprops descended 19.2%.

New Flight Charters has averaged 15.4% annual grown since 2004 with a renowned, long-tenured expert staff, and was named to the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll as a fastest growing U.S. company four separate years.

The company is the most-accredited charter company in the U.S., including a recognized ARGUS-Registered Broker, and an approved member of the international Air Charter Association, one of only four charter brokerages in the U.S.

About New Flight Charters

Celebrating its 17th Anniversary in 2021, New Flight Charters arranges custom domestic and international private flights with top-rated aircraft, a Best Price Guarantee and perfect safety history. The company is the most accredited in the industry; both ARGUS® and Wyvern® registered, Rated A+ and Accredited by the BBB, ACA-approved, rated D&B Gold, named to the Inc. 5000 four consecutive years and is a SAM-Registered U.S. Government Contractor. Fliers choose from the top aircraft makes, models and quotes every flight, from the largest jet charter listings including floating fleets and empty legs. New Flight Charters serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families and entrepreneurs.

For charter quotes or information nationwide, call (800) 732-1653 or email charter@newflightcharters.com.

