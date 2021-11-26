Vitrolife publishes prospectus in connection with the admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm due to non-cash issue

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitrolife AB (publ) ("Vitrolife") publishes a prospectus for the admission to trading of newly issued shares in Vitrolife on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market in connection with a non-cash issue through which Vitrolife acquires all shares in Mendel Holdco S.L. and thereby indirectly all shares in Igenomix S.L. ("Igenomix") ("The Transaction"). The transaction is described in more detail in Vitrolife's press release dated 8 July 2021. The prospectus does not contain any offer to subscribe for, or in any other way acquire shares or other financial instruments in Vitrolife, either in Sweden or in any other jurisdiction.

The transaction means that the number of shares in Vitrolife will increase by 17,251,312 shares from 118,195,878 shares to a total of 135,447,190 shares and that the share capital will increase by SEK 3,519,267.648, from SEK 24,111,959.112 to a total of SEK 27,631,226.760. The dilution for Vitrolife's existing shareholders amounts to 12.7 percent of capital and votes.

The prospectus, that has been prepared in connection with the admission to trading of the newly issued shares, has today been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority ("Finansinspektionen"). The prospectus is available on Finansinspektionen's website, www.fi.se, and Vitrolife's website, www.vitrolife.com, as well as on request in paper format.

Appendix: Prospectus (Swedish)

Gothenburg, November 26, 2021

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

Queries should be addressed to:

Thomas Axelsson, CEO, tel 46 31 721 80 01

Mikael Engblom, CFO, tel 46 31 721 80 14

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.00 am CET on November 26, 2021.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

