Alexandria Venture Investments, One of the Year's Top Five Most Active U.S. Investors in Agrifoodtech, Accelerates Its Mission-Critical Investment Activity in a Sector Experiencing Tremendous Upsurge in Venture Funding

PASADENA, Calif.

,

Nov. 29, 2021

/PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Venture Investments, the strategic venture capital platform of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, has accelerated its efforts to support the agrifoodtech sector by investing in innovative companies that are developing groundbreaking technologies to meaningfully improve human health and nutrition, as well as those companies that are combating climate change through sustainable agriculture technologies and practices. Recognized by AgFunder as one of the top five most active U.S.-based investors in the agrifoodtech sector in 2021, Alexandria Venture Investments is on track to double its investment activity this year, a move supported broadly by the increase in private capital that has flowed into the sector from climate change-focused funds. Venture investing in the overall agrifoodtech sector has grown dramatically in recent years

,

from

$8

.9 billion in 2016 to $24 billion in the first half of 2021 alone, amounting to a more than fourfold increase in funding over the last five years.

"Alexandria has long understood that the agricultural and climate innovation sectors represent perhaps the most critically untapped source of opportunities for improving nutrition, ending global hunger, combating climate change and advancing human health at its most fundamental level," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and founder and head of Alexandria Venture Investments. "Since 2000, Alexandria has been at the vanguard and heart of the agrifoodtech ecosystem, developing and operating sophisticated agtech infrastructure and investing in innovative companies advancing novel approaches with immense potential to address sustainability-, agriculture-, food- and nutrition-related challenges. These strategic efforts have enabled us to lead the market in identifying top-tier investment opportunities and assist in building the next generation of impactful agrifoodtech companies revolutionizing the sector."

Alexandria continues to focus on investing in the highest-quality, most promising and positively impactful companies across the production-distribution-consumption value chain, including those operating in the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) space, also referred to as indoor ag; innovators bringing more resilient and productive crops to market through gene editing; disruptive organizations working on sustainable crop nutrients and targeted pesticides; and pioneers in food transforming the way we eat. Included among Alexandria's agrifoodtech investment portfolio companies are those working to innovate across the food value chain, such as GreenLight Biosciences, which has announced a potential SPAC transaction; Vindara, which was acquired by Kalera, Inc. in 2021; Bear Flag Robotics, which was acquired by John Deere for $250 million in 2021; Inari, which raised $208 million at a $1.2 billion post-money valuation in 2021; and Invaio Sciences, which raised $89 million in May 2021.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $38.6 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an asset base in North America of 63.9 million SF. The asset base in North America includes 38.7 million RSF of operating properties and 4.3 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 8.9 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 12.0 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com .

