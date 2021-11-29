- Champion athletes and celebrity personalities are promoting stock gifting to maximize the value of donations to the nonprofits they care most about

DonateStock Partners with Celebrities to Boost Fundraising Efforts on Giving Tuesday - Champion athletes and celebrity personalities are promoting stock gifting to maximize the value of donations to the nonprofits they care most about

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DonateStock, an innovative fintech company transforming charitable giving, has partnered with nonprofit foundations supported by Bode Miller, Monica Seles and Elisabeth Hasselbeck to increase their fundraising efforts this #GivingTuesday.

Traditionally, charitable giving has been confined to cash or a complex stock gifting process that hindered nonprofit fundraising potential. By donating stock, via DonateStock.com, nonprofits keep a larger percent of the proceeds and donors make a larger impact while avoiding capital gains tax.

Bode Miller started The Turtle Ridge Foundation which supports adaptive and youth sports programs. "The Foundation seeks to provide a philanthropic platform in the community, support youth & adaptive sports programs and offer the opportunity for our disabled community and young people to participate in a variety of sports and recreational activities that would not be available to them without our help," said Bode Miller. "We're glad to partner with DonateStock and expand gifting so we can do more for the community."

Monica Seles is an advocate for The Institute for Civic Leadership (ICL Academy), a global not-for-profit education organization dedicated to supporting global youth service leadership, education and social entrepreneurship. "ICL (The Institute for Civic Leadership) is the change in the education system that we have been waiting for. I have been involved with ICL for over 20 years and have seen its impact on thousands of inspiring youth. ICL's Impact Learning model lowers the cost of great private school education while amplifying results by tailoring education to what kids are passionate about. By supporting ICL [through stock-gifting], you are supporting students' education and their dreams," said Monica Seles.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is a supporter of Team RWB , America's leading health and wellness community for veterans, service members, and their families. "For over a decade, our family has seen first-hand Team RWB's work, and how they enrich the lives of veterans. We believe that when veterans come back, it's our turn to serve those who serve. We could not be more thankful to be a part of this team and we appreciate DonateStock for making donating to Team RWB easier," said Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

"DonateStock is proud to partner with these nonprofits. By making stock gifting seamless, we alleviate the burdensome paperwork that keeps nonprofits from focusing on doing what matters. As our partnerships grow, we're excited to see how we can help thousands of organizations impact millions of lives," said Steve Latham, Co-Founder and Chairman of DonateStock.

To learn more about DonateStock, please visit DonateStock.com .

For media inquiries regarding DonateStock, please contact Jacquelyn Grant at 202-813-5360 or jacquelyn@thetascgroup.com .

About DonateStock

DonateStock is an innovative fintech company transforming charitable giving by making stock gifting easy and accessible to all nonprofits and donors. DonateStock streamlines the stock gifting process to help donors save on taxes while having greater impact. Nonprofits benefit from larger pre-tax donations and the tools and support needed to diversify and grow individual giving via stock donations. DonateStock is passionate about impacting communities by helping donors and nonprofits make the most out of charitable giving.

Contact: Jacquelyn Grant

The TASC Group

Email: jacquelyn@thetascgroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE DonateStock