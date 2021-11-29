Savills and SRS Real Estate Partners Form Strategic Alliance

Clients gain enhanced access to premier experts and market-leading services in commercial retail advisory

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savills today announced that it formed a strategic alliance with SRS Real Estate Partners (SRS), supplementing its existing North American retail capabilities and enhancing its ability to provide seamless, high-caliber advisory services to retail occupiers, investors and owners worldwide.

"The United States is one of the biggest retail markets globally with estimated retail sales expected to total nearly $4.5 trillion in 2021, making the US a key target for expanding international brands," Mitchell E. Rudin, Savills North America chairman and CEO, commented. "We already have one of the strongest retail teams in Canada. Aligning with SRS, a widely respected and accomplished national retail advisory firm, deepens our capacity for solving clients' real estate challenges and cultivating a formidable global retail presence in the US also."

With more than 300 professionals across 27 offices, SRS is the largest real estate firm in North America dedicated solely to servicing retail clients. In the last 12 months, SRS has represented over 1,100 clients and completed more than $4.5 billion in transactions while currently representing more than 1,700 property listings. The firm's US client experience includes representing 83 of the top 100 restaurant chains, 74 of the top 100 retailers, and 49 of the top 100 retail owners.

"We are excited to strengthen our alliance with Savills – a globally-respected real estate advisor," said Chris Maguire, CEO and chairman of the board for SRS. "This alliance is the latest example of SRS evolving to meet growing client needs. For our clients whose needs extend beyond retail and outside of the US, this is big news. We've taken meaningful steps to ensure consistent delivery of service across both firms so that you have a strategic partner you can trust for all of your real estate needs."

Globally, Savills has positioned itself as a leader in the retail sector. In the last 12 months alone, the Savills Prime Global Retail Team have been involved in some of the most high-profile flagship retail transactions internationally, including 711 Fifth Avenue New York, 777 Saint Catherine in Montreal, the renowned Topshop building on Oxford Street in London and 270 Orchard Road in Singapore. On the occupier side, the team is working with some of the most interesting and evolving brands in the retail sector, including the likes of Restoration Hardware, Ralph Lauren, JD Sports and Polestar.

"We are thrilled with the opportunities this alliance has instantly created for us," said Jordan Karp, executive vice president and head of retail services, Savills Canada. "Savills clients will receive extended, best-in-class service and advisory south of the border as a benefit from this alliance."

About Savills Inc.

Savills helps organizations find the right solutions that ensure employee success. Sharply skilled and fiercely dedicated, the firm's integrated teams of consultants and brokers are experts in better real estate. With services in tenant representation, workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management, and capital markets, Savills has elevated the potential of workplaces around the corner, and around the world, for 160 years and counting.

For more information, please visit Savills.us and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About SRS

SRS Real Estate Partners is the largest real estate company in North America exclusively dedicated to retail services. Headquartered in Dallas with more than 25 offices worldwide, SRS' strong reach and international presence provide the company with unparalleled knowledge both globally and domestically. As a result, clients of SRS have a competitive edge through a full range of offerings including brokerage services, corporate services, development services, and investment services. Since its inception in 1986, SRS has built a strong foundation in the retail real estate world and grown into one of the industry's most influential and respected leaders. Our success is measured in the achievement of our clients' objectives, satisfaction and trust. For more information, please visit srsre.com.

