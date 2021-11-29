Scali Rasmussen Partners Christian Scali and Jeffrey Erdman Among Leaders in Law Award Nominees

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that its Founder and Managing Shareholder, Christian Scali and Shareholder Jeffrey W. Erdman have been selected as nominees by the Los Angeles Business Journal for its 2021 'Leaders in Law Awards.' The journal's Publisher and CEO, Josh Schimmels, says the awards "recognize the achievements of leading attorneys and firms who make a significant impact on the Los Angeles business community."

"This recognition is a testimony to the unwavering commitment our firm has to clients," said Scali. "It is an honor to be included alongside Jeffrey and other, select lawyers in southern California."

Scali has a diverse practice that includes advice and counsel and complex and high stakes litigation. His clients are in a variety of industries. He is known throughout California for his work on behalf of the retail automotive industry in a series of advertising lawsuits brought against it under California's Unfair Competition Law resulting, among other things, in the disbarment of consumer advocates, Trevor Law Group, and for his work on the Defense Steering Committee in the massive automobile consumer leasing lawsuit against the entire California retail automotive leasing industry. For companies based outside the United States and in need of legal assistance with existing U.S. affiliates, or venturing to enter the U.S. market, Scali regularly advises from abroad in nearly all legal matters they face in the U.S.

Erdman is a trial attorney with nearly 25 years of litigation experience practicing in both the state and federal courts of California. His litigation experience spans many areas of business, including the insurance, manufacturing and service industries, as well as all variety of real estate disputes. Erdman has experience in the hospitality industry having worked with Westin Hotels and Resorts for more than 10 years prior to attending law school. Jeffrey has also provided pro bono legal services in a variety of matters impacting disenfranchised individuals, for which he has been recognized by the State Bar President's Pro Bono Services Award. Jeffrey has always been a dedicated member of the community, serving on boards for bar associations and nonprofit entities.

The Los Angeles Business Journal recognizes attorneys for their "exceptional legal skills and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership, and contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

About Scali Rasmussen

Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" in 2021 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation, COVID-19 compliance, and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes. For more information, visit Scali Rasmussen.

View original content:

SOURCE Scali Rasmussen