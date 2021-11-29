Wondr Gaming partners with generative chill beat station DREAM MACHINE to mint series of NFTs

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce it has partnered with DreamMachine.ai, a generative A/V chill beat station for its upcoming NFT release.

DREAM MACHINE is described as "a computer that dreams in chill beats and algorithmic beings" resulting in an always streaming, never repeating audio visual universe. The chill beat station of the future uses thousands of inputs and randomly generated variables to create characters and arrangements designed to immerse users in relaxation and productivity - chasing your dreams, or making dreams.

With Wondr in early 2022, fans will be able to mint their own dreams - NFT instances of beats and visuals that only they own, complete with collectable physical NFC/AR cards of the Tier 1 mints that blur the line between URL and IRL.

"As an entertainment company serving the GenZ & Millennial gaming world, we see the metaverse and all its iterations as an emerging environment where our loyal TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat followers continue to spend a considerable amount of time. Our partnership with DreamMachine.ai is a great opportunity for us to broaden our product offering to this growing universe, which is largely made up of the same viewers we reach on other social platforms." – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO at Wondr Gaming.

DREAM MACHINE's engine makes instantaneous decisions on everything from key to mode to tempo through to the melodies, rhythms, drums and sounds. Dream Machine is plugged directly into the live visual universe created with cloudian characters that are randomly generated with each unique track coming out of the machine.

The platform is out today on dreammachine.ai and launches artist integrations with The Kount and Datsunn in the coming months. Future pop ups and events are soon to be announced. All leading up to our NFT launch on the Wondr platform.

DREAM MACHINE is the brainchild of James Peck aka Memorecks, a composer and producer who has worked with artists like Dom McLennon of BROCKHAMPTON and Zeds Dead, currently developing projects in Toronto with Space Agency.

"We're excited to be working with Wondr on our Dream Machine NFTs," said Dan Berzen, Space Agency's Partner and Creative Director. "Our aim is to build things millions of people might love, and that aligns well with Wondr and its differentiators. We're looking forward to lowering the barrier and raising the compatibility of NFTs for our fans and community."

About Space Agency

Space Agency is a strategic and creative consultancy in Toronto focused on ideas with gravitational strength. Lending ideation and production services to some of the world's most culturally relevant brands.

spaceagency.work

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, the completion of the acquisition, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

