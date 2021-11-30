Advisors Management Group Selects Arcons Technology's tradeEdge to Realize Portfolio Construction and Trading Efficiency

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcons Technology announced that Advisors Management Group, Inc., (AMG) headquartered in La Crosse, WI with over $550M in AUM, has selected its tradeEdge platform. Arcons' tradeEdge drives easier management of client households through improved modeling and strategy assignment, drift monitoring and automated rebalancing.

Shay Benedict, Trading Specialist at AMG said, "We put our trust in Arcons to streamline the way we generate trades for individual portfolios. Their tradeEdge solution was easy to implement and we started seeing benefits almost immediately." Asked about the implementation, Mr. Benedict replied, "Setup was very fast and seamless. Arcons worked very closely with us. We're continuing to see Arcons enhance the product based on our recommendations, which gives us a good indication of their commitment to us. Arcons is very responsive. I have been blown away by their service and ability to cater to our needs."

AMG signed on with Arcons in Q3 of 2021 and is already realizing the benefits of tradeEdge. AMG is continuing its adoption and hopes to see even greater results as the solution gains traction at the company.

"We designed tradeEdge with ease of integration in mind.", said Hemant More, Co-Founder of Arcons, tradeEdge enhances order creation, provide extreme ease of use and features like tax loss harvesting, dollar cost averaging, staged exposure to securities while streamlining the rebalancing and cash management of individual portfolios. We're excited AMG has chosen us and we look forward to our partnership with them."

About Advisors Management Group, Inc.

Advisors Management Group is an employee-owned fiduciary RIA firm based in La Crosse, WI with offices in Green Bay and Eau Claire. AMG provides investment advisory, financial and tax planning for individuals and small businesses.

About Arcons Technology

Arcons Technology, founded in 1998, is transforming the technology infrastructure of wealth management firms. Since 1993, the founders of Arcons pioneered the industry's core technologies and are now extending those capabilities to maximize advisors' technology investments.

Based on this success, Arcons serves over 100 organizations representing $450+ billion in assets, including some of the industry's best-known firms.

