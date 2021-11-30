Pepperstone Group is pleased to announce their pledge to be Carbon Neutral by FY23

DOCKLANDS, Australia, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growing focus on climate change and pledges by the United Nations, leading countries and organisations, the time to do something is now. As a global organisation, Pepperstone wants to be at the forefront of this fight. Pepperstone wants to lead the way on becoming a Carbon Neutral organisation by the end of FY23 and set the challenge for all firms within the FX CFD space to follow suit.

Pepperstone's commitment extends to the voice and support of employees, the board, shareholders, and the communities that they reside and operate in.

Pepperstone has engaged Pangolin Associates https://pangolinassociates.com/ , a carbon management and sustainability consultancy with recognised certifications in Australia and the United Kingdom to understand where the organisation currently is and what needs to be done.

Over the next six months, Pangolin Associates will work with all levels of Pepperstone to understand and assess what our current carbon emissions are, and what Pepperstone needs to do to reduce and offset our carbon emissions for a Platinum Sustainability Rating. We also aim to reduce waste by offering reusable packaging to our staff in partnership with https://returnr.org/ .

"Managing our carbon footprint is a key component of our Corporate Social Responsibility. We recognise that as a global organisation, we have a responsibility not only to our employees, clients, partners and shareholders, but also to the environment that we operate in. We're very excited to be working with Pangolin Associates and look forward to the journey ahead. We will aim to source all our power from renewable sources over time" said Tamas Szabo, Pepperstone's Group Chief Executive Officer.

Pepperstone will continue to share and provide updates on their journey to Carbon Neutrality, as well as capture feedback to develop environmentally friendly products.

About Pepperstone

Established in 2010, Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional client service and award-winning funding and withdrawals to tens of thousands of clients around the world. Pepperstone has subsidiaries across the globe and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and The Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA).

About Pangolin Associates

Established in 2010, Pangolin Associates is a carbon management and sustainability consultancy with a national presence. In Australia, Pangolin were the first in their sector to become certified carbon neutral under the Australian Government's Climate Active program. They are also a founding certified B Corporation in Australia.

