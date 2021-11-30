Red 6 Wins 2021 POPULAR SCIENCE "Best Of What's New Award"

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red 6, a revolutionary technology firm at the forefront of synthetic air combat training for the United States Air Force, is pleased to announce that ATARS has been awarded a 2021 POPULAR SCIENCE "Best of What's New Award" in the Aerospace category.

"Recognition from a leading technology industry voice like POPULAR SCIENCE demonstrates Red 6's commitment and determination to push the boundaries in the aerospace industry," said Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6.

"After only three years of research and development we are thrilled to see our working, one-of-a-kind technology acknowledged by such an esteemed Magazine brand," added Glenn Snyder, Founder and Chief Product Officer.

Established in 1872, POPULAR SCIENCE is one of America's oldest and most trusted magazine brands. POPULAR SCIENCE has a legacy of bringing readers groundbreaking innovations and discoveries, demystifying the world. "The Best of What's New Awards celebrates the year's greatest feats of human ingenuity—the steps towards safer, healthier, more-sustainable, and happier days ahead," says POPULAR SCIENCE Editor-in-Chief Corinne Iozzio. "Despite the supply chain challenges making headlines in 2021, breakthroughs across all our categories have helped us glimpse a future brimming with possibilities. This collection, which includes everything from an artificial intelligence mapping more-efficient airline routes to mountain-bike shocks that adjust themselves on the fly, is full of items we're proud to dub the Best of What's New," continued Iozzio.

ATARS is changing the way the U.S. military trains, fights, and wins by addressing and solving several critical needs and shortfalls facing the U.S. military and our allies. Integration into a U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon is in full swing as Red 6 was awarded a SBIR Phase III contract worth up to $70M. Red 6 is also in discussions with Navy leadership to bring their innovative technology into all Naval training and operational platforms.

"Red 6 is ushering in a new paradigm in training. It's a big bold vision but one that I believe will fundamentally transform the readiness and lethality of our warfighters. We are honored to receive this award alongside many other innovators across a variety of trailblazing industries," said Robinson.

About Red 6

Red 6, founded in 2018, is the creator of Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS). ATARS is the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that works in dynamic outdoor environments. ATARS allows Virtual and Constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments. By blending augmented reality and artificial intelligence and using both the indoor and outdoor space around us as a medium, Red 6 has redefined the limits of how the world will experience, share, and interact with its information.

