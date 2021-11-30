Selective Insurance and the Selective Insurance Group Foundation Celebrate the Holiday Season With Their Second Annual Week of Giving to Support Nonprofit Organizations

Selective Insurance and the Selective Insurance Group Foundation Celebrate the Holiday Season With Their Second Annual Week of Giving to Support Nonprofit Organizations

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Giving Tuesday , a worldwide celebration of generosity, Selective Insurance ("Selective") and the Selective Insurance Group Foundation ("Foundation") commenced their second annual Week of Giving campaign to support community-based charities and promote collective charitable giving.

Throughout the week of November 29, the Foundation will donate an aggregate of $50,000 to charities that work to empower safe, sustainable, just, and diverse communities. The grants to the five following charities will support their efforts to bring people together, celebrate each person's unique qualities, and provide access to necessary resources:

The Arc – To help promote and protect the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and actively support their full inclusion and participation in the community. – To help promote and protect the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and actively support their full inclusion and participation in the community.

Black Girls CODE – To help build pathways for young women of color to enter the tech marketplace by learning computer programming and technology skills. – To help build pathways for young women of color to enter the tech marketplace by learning computer programming and technology skills.

Kids In Need Foundation – To help support under-resourced schools by providing the supplies needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn. – To help support under-resourced schools by providing the supplies needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn.

Marine Toys for Tots Foundation – To help bring joy and hope to less fortunate children by providing toys, books, and other gifts at Christmastime and throughout the year. – To help bring joy and hope to less fortunate children by providing toys, books, and other gifts at Christmastime and throughout the year.

Meals on Wheels America – To provide seniors with support to help them live independently in their own homes as they age. – To provide seniors with support to help them live independently in their own homes as they age.

"We believe that by strengthening our communities with philanthropic programs, we are supporting our commitment to keep communities safe," said John Marchioni, President and CEO, Selective. "While we give charitably and volunteer throughout the year, our Week of Giving campaign is a great opportunity during the holidays to support organizations making an impact in our local communities."

Doubling the Impact of Philanthropy

The Foundation will match donations made by Selective's employees and independent insurance agency partners during the Week of Giving. Selective is also providing an in-kind donation of over 230 computers and projectors through Kids In Need Foundation and The Teacher's Desk. Under-resourced students will benefit from the donation in and around Buffalo, NY, ultimately aiding in their online learning.

Amplifying Nonprofit Causes

During the Week of Giving, Selective will leverage its digital and social channels to amplify the work of each featured nonprofit and help inspire and engage followers.

"Selective's Week of Giving campaign highlights nonprofit organizations that serve diverse populations and causes aligned with our Foundation's mission and Selective's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We are pleased to leverage our network to elevate these organizations and encourage those around us to give charitably," said Giunero Floro, Chief Marketing Officer, Selective. "As an insurer that focuses on the human element in every customer experience, we are passionate about bringing people together to support common causes through our Week of Giving campaign."

For more information about the annual Week of Giving, please visit: https://www.selective.com/about-selective/selective-foundation/selective-week-of-giving-2021

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named a Great Place to Work® in 2021. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com .

Selective’s Week of Giving is designed to spur charitable giving, build awareness and garner excitement around the holiday season while inspiring our employees, agency partners, and customers to engage with causes and charities making a meaningful difference in our communities.

(PRNewsfoto/Selective Insurance Group, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.