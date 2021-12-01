Boston Hemp Inc. Releases Cutting Edge HHC Products

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Hemp Inc. is known for some of the most innovative products on the market within the hemp trade. They have recently made a huge splash within the industry launching their new line of HHC products. So, what is HHC?

Boston Hemp Inc. Candy Covered HHC Gummies

HHC was first created in 1944 by the American chemist Roger Adams, when he added hydrogen molecules to Delta-9 THC. This process, known as hydrogenation, converts THC to hexahydrocannabinol (HHC). Boston Hemp, formally known as Boston Hempire, has a line of hemp derived HHC products that range from concentrates to edibles. The effects are very similar to that of traditional marijuana, even though they are extracted from the legalized hemp plant.

Boston Hemp is one of the largest hemp distributors in the United States, offering an extensive selection of hemp derived products within their online hemp and CBD dispensary. Their HHC products are available in various forms from candy covered gummies, a selection of vape carts, and wax. Boston Hemp also offer HHC coated flower, which CEO Brandon Gadles says is "one of their biggest sellers".

Boston Hemp has a full CBD wellness line, hemp flower selection, and innovative hemp derived products. You can review the entire collection of hemp derived and CBD products on Boston Hemp's new website at bostonhempinc.com.

