Carrier Joins the AWS Partner Network

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, is now a part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), a global community of Partners who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers. Carrier's work with AWS is an integral part of its ongoing digital transformation and as an AWS Partner, Carrier can reach more customers with its innovative, digital-forward solutions.

"Carrier's leadership in digital innovation and ability to move quickly to exceed our customers' needs is exemplified by our partnership with AWS," said Bobby George, Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, Carrier. "As an AWS Partner, Carrier will reach more customers and unlock new selling models in more verticals than ever before."

As part of the APN, Carrier can build, market and sell its AWS offerings with access to AWS's business, technical and marketing support. And Carrier customers have assurance that cloud-based digital solutions are protected and maintained according to AWS standards.

"We are pleased to expand our ongoing relationship with AWS through the AWS Partner Network," said Tim Johnson, Head of Alliances and Digital Ecosystems, Carrier. "Joining the APN will help us unlock a wide range of opportunities to better engage with our customers and reach new customers."

As an APN Partner, Carrier can deliver digital solutions like Abound and Lynx to new types of customers, expanding reach and awareness. Abound is Carrier's smart building platform designed to give people confidence in the health and safety of their indoor environments. Hosted on AWS, Abound is an open technology platform that aggregates data from different systems and sensors, and provides building owners, operators, and occupants transparency into relevant and contextual insights about air quality, thermal comfort, and other performance data. Carrier's Lynx digital platform, developed in collaboration with AWS, will provide Carrier customers around the world with enhanced visibility, increased connectivity, and actionable intelligence across their cold chain operations to improve outcomes for temperature-sensitive cargo, including food, medicine, and vaccines.

