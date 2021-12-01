Frontier Service Partners Expands into Indiana with Korte Does It All

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Service Partners ("Frontier"), a recently launched residential services company is pleased to announce its expansion into Indiana with Korte Does It All ("Korte"), headquartered in New Haven, Indiana. Korte is one of the pre-eminent residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies in Indiana servicing the Fort Wayne area. This partnership marks Frontier's second acquisition, which was founded earlier this year on the philosophy of putting people first, delivering on our promises, and creating lifetime clients. The partnership also builds on Frontier's existing footprint in the Midwest, which it established in September of this year by partnering with Haley Mechanical in Dexter, Michigan.

"Frontier is excited to welcome the Korte Does It All team into the Frontier family," said Dean Fulton, Chief Executive Officer of Frontier. "Dave Korte and Kevin Kratzman, Korte's owners, have built an exceptional residential services company with a strong local reputation and a long history of proven leadership for over 50 years. Frontier is eager to work with them to build on that strength and further grow the team and service capability. We intend to invest heavily in the Midwest more broadly and Indiana specifically as we build a multi-regional home services company and are happy to partner with a brand as exceptional as Korte."

"Korte Does It All was established in March 1965 with the goal of providing residential electrical installation and repair services to area homeowners. Since then, we have grown and are proud to offer top-notch heating, cooling and plumbing services," said Dave Korte, Korte's Co-Owner. "While we have expanded, our family values remain the same and have been the reason why we are able to provide better and more efficient service. We are confident that in partnership with Frontier, we will continue to build on our legacy together, foster our culture, and invest to further accelerate Korte's growth. Dave and I could not be more excited about the future of the company as part of Frontier," said Kevin Kratzman, Korte's Co-Owner.

Korte will continue to operate under its local brand with Dave Korte as the General Manager of Frontier's Korte Does It All division. Kevin Kratzman will serve as Regional Controller for the Midwest region for Frontier. Both Kevin and Dave will become shareholders in Frontier and remain committed to growing the business and further expanding the opportunity for all of Korte's long-standing and loyal employees.

"We are excited by the momentum and growth at Frontier since its launch, and the mutually beneficial partnerships we have been able to form with operators like Dave and Kevin" said Eugene Polevoy, Principal at Imperial Capital. Frontier is well funded, backed by Imperial Capital and is actively seeking other long-standing and reputable residential services brands to join the rapidly growing Frontier family.

About Frontier Service Partners

Frontier Service Partners, founded on the philosophy of putting people first, delivering on our promises, and creating lifetime clients is backed by Imperial Capital. Frontier seeks to partner with leading regional residential service operators in building a platform which benefits customers, employees and transitioning business owners looking for a partner that will carry on their legacy.

