Security insurance managing general underwriter start-up Brownyard MacLean Specialty Insurance Services form strategic partnership with Markel

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. and RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brownyard MacLean Security Insurance Services, LLC ("BMSIS") d/b/a BMSIS Specialty Insurance Services, a US-based managing general underwriter (MGU) and program administrator licensed in all fifty states and focused on the private security insurance market has announced a strategic collaboration with Markel.

The newly created BMSIS will provide high-quality insurance products and best-in-class service to the private security industry with a focus on underwriting security guard, private detective and alarm (installation and monitoring) operations. BMSIS will be the exclusive MGU and program administrator for these insurance products underwritten by member companies of Markel.

BMSIS will offer market-tailored insurance products for general liability and excess liability exposures as well as workers' compensation and business auto insurance products for security-related companies from highly rated Markel-affiliated companies.

"This strategic collaboration supports our growing commitment to invest, learn and grow our program business utilizing talented partners. We are excited to work with a company like BMSIS comprised of knowledgeable and well-respected leaders like Matt MacLean and Blair Brownyard," said Jeff Lamb, Executive Director of Programs and Alliances of Markel Specialty Programs.

"We are thrilled to have the support of Markel as a program partner as we prepare to go to market and launch what will be part of the next chapter of excellence in the development, distribution and servicing of the insurance needs of the private security industry," said Matt MacLean, co-founder and CEO of BMSIS.

Blair Brownyard, co-founder and Executive Vice President, added: "We believe our longstanding knowledge and commitment to the private security marketplace, our expansive vision, alongside our underwriting discipline and highly efficient technology platform, will support our success in the months and years ahead."

About BMSIS

Brownyard MacLean Security Insurance Services, LLC (BMSIS) is a managing general underwriter and program administrator specializing in the unique exposures faced by the private security and alarm industries. Built on decades of experience within the security insurance industry, the company is the next generation insurance product provider for the traditional and evolving security service marketplace. BMSIS's industry-focused programs are designed to deliver comprehensive, quality insurance coverages and services more efficiently to brokers and agents for their clients at competitive prices. More information about Brownyard MacLean Security Insurance Services, LLC is available at www.brownyardmaclean.com.

About Markel®

Markel is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value.

Coverage is underwritten by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of Markel and policyholder services are provided by the underwriting manager, Markel Service, Incorporated, in California d/b/a Markel Insurance Services. Certain products and services are provided through various non-admitted insurance company subsidiaries of Markel and are offered through licensed surplus lines brokers or through Markel West, Inc., in California d/b/a Markel West Insurance Services.

Visit Markel Corporation on the web at www.markel.com for more information, including its credit ratings. Markel® is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation.

