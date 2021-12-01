Trulieve Celebrates Grand Opening of New Tampa Dispensary

Florida's leading medical cannabis company to open its 110th dispensary in the state, invites Tampa community to join ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its newest dispensary located on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, Florida. Trulieve will host a ribbon cutting and begin serving patients at this location at 9:00 am on Thursday, December 2 and will continue the celebration with all-day festivities and deals. The new location is Trulieve's 110th dispensary in Florida and its 157th nationwide.

"We are thrilled to open our newest dispensary in Tampa, a city and community that has been an integral part of the Trulieve growth story," said Trulieve CEO, Kim Rivers. "We are honored to provide an improved and unrivaled retail experience for patients in the greater Tampa-Hillsborough area and look forward to continuing our work with the many community-based organizations that have welcomed us here over the years. We were one of the first operators to begin serving patients here in Tampa, and our commitment to this community is as strong as ever."

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Tampa - North Dale Mabry Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

WHERE: 8602 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614

WHEN: Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 at 9:00 am

Trulieve invites the Tampa community to join the grand opening festivities, which will include complimentary breakfast and lunch from Simply Done Donuts and Panera Bread, custom t-shirt screen printing from St. Petersburg-based Craft Tee, music, partner swag giveaways, and all-day deals. All registered patients will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new Tampa dispensary on opening day, and first-time Trulieve customers are always eligible for a 50% new customer discount. Additionally, Trulieve is hosting a Toy Drive in all Florida locations through December 5. Each patient who donates a new, unwrapped toy will receive an additional 10% discount and donations will benefit four non-profits across Florida: Dreams Come True, Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend, Little Smiles, and Operation Toy Soldier.

The new location on North Dale Mabry Hwy will feature Trulieve's broad product selection, including the recently-launched TruTonic drink mixes and Muse Live Sauz Cartridges, which launch December 1 across all Florida stores. As Florida's first, largest and leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experts in cannabis products and the process of becoming a medical cannabis patient. From those interested in applying for a card to long-time patients, the Trulieve team looks forward to welcoming Tampa-area patients to the new dispensary at 8602 N Dale Mabry Highway. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

