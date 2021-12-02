Crispy Green Offers 3rd Annual Scholarship Opportunity to Art Students Enrolled at US Colleges or Universities

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all art and design students. Don't miss your chance to win a $1,000 scholarship AND have your original design featured in an upcoming ad campaign. Crispy Green, headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., is excited to offer this opportunity to students who are interested in winning this $1,000 scholarship, as well as gain a foothold into their professional career by working on a national campaign with a well-known brand.

The chosen winner will have their original design featured on Crispy Green apparel and other promotional materials. Winner will also receive design credit and be featured on Crispy Green's website and social media. Last year's winner was Karen Hilsinger of Fairleigh Dickinson University. The picture below is of Karen in her prize-winning hoodie:

2021 Scholarship winner, Karen Hilsinger wearing her hoodie

Because Karen's design was chosen as the official Crispy Green Go campaign apparel, it was worn by celebrity wellness chef, Charles Chen in promotional materials.

Lifestylle and Wellness chef, Charles Chen wearing the 2021 winning hoodie.

Crispy Green's Mascot (Chris B. Green) also got into the act, sporting Karen's hoodie design in signage and other campaign images:

Mascot, Chris B. Green, wearing 2021 Crispy Green Go winning hoodie.

Angela Liu, Founder and CEO of Crispy Green explains more about this opportunity. "As a healthy snack brand, our mission is to Use food as a force for good®. This starts with offering clean, healthy and delicious snacks to encourage a healthy lifestyle; but we extend this mission to also support organizations such as Feeding America, LISC and local food banks, while continuing to educate healthy lifestyle tips and information through our consumer website, SmartLifebites and social outreach. And since I have always had a passion for design and art, offering this scholarship opportunity to students across the country is just another extension of our mission."

All contest details can be found here: Crispy Green Go! Designs must be submitted by February 5, 2022 to qualify. The Crispy Green team is looking forward to receiving submissions.

Using Food As A Force For Good™

Crispy Green uses food as a force for good by offering a variety of healthy, clean portable snacks of the highest quality for people who live an active lifestyle and seek brands that align with their values. Its consumer education website, SmartLifebites, offers practical tips and information on healthy lifestyle topics such as fitness, nutrition, family, travel, as well as providing solutions to minimize food waste and help fight hunger.

About Crispy Green, Inc.

People are seeking healthy, tasty snacks to fuel their active lifestyle. Crispy Green provides 100% pure fruit as a grab-n-go snack that satisfies without sacrificing taste, while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Crispy Green, Inc. is the number one freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S., according to the latest SPINS research, ending 7/11/21. The company's category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits available with no sugar added (*not a reduced calorie food).

Crispy Fruit can be found in many major grocery retailers nationwide as well as online at www.shop.crispygreen.com, Amazon and ship.Kroger.com. For more information, visit www.CrispyGreen.com or its sister lifestyle site, www.SmartLifeBites.com. For news updates and special offers, you can also follow Crispy Green on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

