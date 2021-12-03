Fresh Thyme Market Donates $150,000 to Local St. Louis Food Bank to Help Support their School Market Program

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market , is thrilled to announce its donation of $150,000 to the St. Louis Area Foodbank , a member of Feeding America. This donation specifically benefits the St. Louis Area Foodbank School-Based Market Program which offers students and families choice and access to nutritious food to help reduce hunger, improve nutrition, and improve long-term health and wellness.

Fresh Thyme Market is proud to help support the local 13 School Markets located throughout Missouri and Illinois which connected over 1,600 families with 80,000 pounds of food and has provided over 60,000 meals to students and families to date. Fresh Thyme Market is honored to be a part of the St. Louis community giving these schools the food, equipment and training they need, to help provide a pathway out of food insecurity.

To help support these efforts, Fresh Thyme held a "Round Up at the Register" program across all their Missouri locations, giving customers the opportunity to donate while they shop. The funds from this program, paired with a donation directly from Fresh Thyme, will be given to the St. Louis Area Foodbank to help provide food and services to those in need.

"With the holiday season among us, our community must put its best foot forward to help support those throughout St. Louis in need of food security," says Fresh Thyme Market President, Gerald Melville. As a company rooted in serving our local communities, we aim to promote wellness by providing residents with real, locally sourced products at affordable prices. Due to our partnership with the St. Louis Food Bank, which was a true culmination of efforts, we are proud to be able to give back to those who help keep our neighborhood afloat."

Fresh Thyme is a longtime partner of Feeding America and their affiliated food relief members. In the fall of 2020, Fresh Thyme announced two significant donations to Midwest-based food banks. In September of 2020, Fresh Thyme donated $125,000 to the St. Louis Area Foodbank School-Based Market Program. On the heels of Hunger Action Month, in October of 2020, the retailer also donated over one million dollars shared across thirty-two local food banks throughout the Midwest. Fresh Thyme's most recent donation coincided with the grand opening of the retailer's new concept store that took place on November 10 in the historic St. Louis City Foundry area.

