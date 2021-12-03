Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Honored with the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President Joe Biden, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, and noted VIPs, congratulated Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for being awarded as "The most deserving woman of leadership of our time," stated Leader McCarthy.

Second Annual Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award; Chairman of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation and award creator, Julie Opperman, British Ambassador Dame Karen Pierce, award Co-Chair David Rubenstein, President at the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation Robert Newlen, and Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden

President Biden said, "This award is a testament to your lifetime of leadership"

Last night, The Queen was honored at the Library of Congress where Her Majesty's Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Dame Karen Pierce, DCMG, accepted the Second Annual Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award at Her Majesty's command.

In a letter to The Queen, President Biden said, "This award is a testament to your lifetime of leadership and unflinching devotion to serving the people of the Commonwealth." The President added, "Your strength and integrity through an era of unprecedented global challenges have set an example for the world that will continue to inspire leaders for generations to come."

Chief Justice Roberts said, "Your Majesty's reign has exemplified devotion to service and to the rule of law. It has inspired a great many others around the world to give of themselves for the broader good."

The Chief Justice noted that, "Your Majesty and my late colleague Justice Ginsburg personified those virtues in different arenas, to be sure, but with the same extraordinary level of commitment and, indeed, courage."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that for The Queen's nearly seven decades on the throne, "(Her Majesty) has been a leader who has embodied the highest virtues of service, dignity and grace." In a personal statement to The Queen, she said, "Your lifelong commitment to civic duty has earned the reverence of your people—and indeed the world—while inspiring countless young women and girls." Speaker Pelosi continued, "Your being honored with this award gives luster to it, as it honors the life and legacy of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering and iconic leader who embodied justice, brilliance and goodness."

"It is a great honour and privilege to accept this award on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen," stated Ambassador Pierce. "The award commemorates the lasting legacy and inspiring commitment of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her Majesty The Queen's unwavering dedication and public service is an inspiration felt around the world."

The iconic jurist and beloved figure is celebrated the world over for her incredible personal and professional journey, demonstrating perseverance in overcoming grave challenges and unprecedented roadblocks, most notably, her groundbreaking achievements in equal rights.

Recognizing the impact she had on the world and wishing to inspire leaders for generations to come, Justice Ginsburg had established her legacy Award prior to her passing, with Julie Opperman, Chairman of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation.

Dwight Opperman was an iconic figure in the American judiciary and legal community in his own right as the pioneer of the modern legal information system. Albeit, he operated behind the scenes as the powerful chairman of the West Publishing Company—creators of WestLaw, Dwight Opperman garnered high respect among the American judiciary.

Justice Ginsburg and Mr. Opperman have been friends for decades until his passing in 2013. He had lobbied extensively behind the scenes to help Judge Ginsburg become the second woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Julie Opperman, Chairman of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation, said, "I am committed to honoring Justice Ginsburg's wishes in making this leadership award that bears her name, the most significant recognition of women who have helped make this world a better place, wherever they happen to be."

Toward that end, at Justice Ginsburg's request, Julie Opperman recruited the Carlyle Group's co-chairman, and the nation's most noted patriotic philanthropist, David M. Rubenstein, to chair the RBG Award.

"David has moved mountains for us," she said, noting that he is a tireless force of achievement and an endless inspiration for how to do things with excellence.

David Rubenstein's leadership across some of the most prestigious organizations is extensive, yet he notes the unique and special nature of The Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award. He said, "The time I have devoted to serving as Chairman with the esteemed members of this organization has been one of the highlights of my year." Mr. Rubenstein declared, "The Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award is positioned to become the most significant recognition of women in leadership globally. As Chairman, I look forward to turning this vision into reality."

About The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation:

The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation is a self-funded charitable foundation that primarily supports the American judiciary and legal community, most notably The Devitt Award--the highest honor bestowed upon an Article III federal judge in America (Est. 1982); and, the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award (Est. 2020). The Foundation also supports cultural institutions such as the Library of Congress. To a lesser extent, the Foundation supports medical research and humanitarian causes. Established in 1996 by former Chairman and President of West Publishing Company--creators of WestLaw, the Foundation furthered Dwight Opperman's numerous philanthropic endeavors. Upon his passing in 2013, Mr. Opperman designated Julie Opperman as the Foundation's sole representative.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award

Chairman of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation and award creator, Julie Opperman, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Martha Stewart

