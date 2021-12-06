AMBEST gives back with a $21,000 donation to St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBEST, the leading collective of independent truck stop and service center owners is giving back to the professional driver community with a total donation of $21,086 to St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF).

For over 33 years, AMBEST has continued to be an example of what it means to be America's BEST truck stops and services centers. Over the past few years, AMBEST has raised over $80,000 for SCF to help semi-truck drivers and their families who have financial needs due to current medical problems. AMBEST owners, employees and even drivers helped raise $11,086 on Tuesday 11/30/21. That amount combined with the AMBEST corporate match of $10,000 brings the grand total donated to SCF to well over $100,000.

"The past two years have been tough on everyone," says AMBEST President and CEO Steve Allen, "But particularly hard-pressed have been the professional drivers across the country. Our AMBEST locations work hard every day to take care of drivers, and the money donated will further help and bless them in their time of need."

Dr. Donna Kennedy Executive Director at SCF added, "We are beyond excited and grateful for the support of AMBEST and for the money raised to help drivers. Even through tough years, we have never turned drivers away due of a lack of funds. This donation will continue to help many when they need it most. AMBEST really is the BEST!"

AMBEST Inc. is a member owned organization of Independent Travel Centers and Service Centers. With almost 500 truck stops and service centers across the country, regardless of where you stop at AMBEST, you can rely on a friendly face, clean facilities and terrific values on the things you need most. For more information, visit www.am-best.com.

The St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF) is a 501(c)(3), truck driver charity that helps over-the-road semi-truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury, occurring within the last year, has caused them to be out of work. The SCF also provides preventative health and wellness programs that benefit professional drivers and the trucking industry. For more information, visit www.truckersfund.org.

Contact: Kevin Neely

AMBEST Director of Marketing

615-777-9104

kneely@am-best.com

