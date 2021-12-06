Bentley University Names Sanjay Putrevu as Dean of Business

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanjay Putrevu, Ph.D., an experienced administrator and nationally recognized scholar in marketing, has been named the next dean of business at Bentley University. The appointment comes after an extensive, nationwide search with input from a diverse cross-section of faculty, staff, the board of trustees, and the cabinet.

Dr. Putrevu, who will also hold the Robert and Julia Dorn Research Professorship, brings more than two decades of administrative experience in higher education. He served as the dean and Monte Ahuja Endowed Chair professor at the Monte Ahuja College of Business at Cleveland State University from 2017 to 2020, where he increased the institution's international presence through strategic partnerships, assisted with key fundraising goals, and oversaw the college's AACSB re-accreditation. Dr. Putrevu also held the positions of dean and professor at the University of Wyoming College of Business.

"As dean of business, Dr. Putrevu will work closely with the academic leadership, the president's cabinet, and countless others across campus to strengthen the breadth and depth of our business programs," said Donna Maria Blancero, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. "He will provide intellectual and creative leadership to enhance the Bentley brand, with a particular focus on our graduate offerings."

Dr. Putrevu will also be responsible for hiring, developing, evaluating, and retaining a high-quality business faculty with diverse interests and backgrounds, which aligns with the Academic Affairs division's diversity, equity, and inclusion goals.

Dr. Putrevu received his Ph.D. in Marketing from the State University of New York at Buffalo and his Master of Management Studies from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in India. He has held faculty positions at numerous schools, including Brock University, Bryant University, and the School of Business at the State University of New York at Albany. Dr. Putrevu will begin his term as dean of business on July 1, 2022, and his position will be crucial as the university prepares to launch its new strategic plan.

Dr. Putrevu will take over from Bill Read, Ph.D., who is retiring.

