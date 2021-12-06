Chuck E. Cheese Signs New Development Agreements In Qatar, Suriname And Guyana

Three new countries will soon experience the world's number one family entertainment restaurant brand, Chuck E. Cheese, adding to an already rapid expansion story for Chuck E. Cheese internationally

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the global family entertainment brand, continues to drive international expansion and has successfully signed development agreements in three new countries across South America and in the Middle East. This adds to the rapid ongoing international expansion of the brand already announced in new regions like Egypt, Morocco, Romania and Kuwait, and sets Chuck E. Cheese on track to have over 100 international locations by 2022.

"Investors and entrepreneurs continue to recognize Chuck E. Cheese as a high ROI opportunity within their local markets," says Arun Barnes, COO & SVP of international development for CEC Entertainment. "With a unique business model that is unmatched in the Family Entertainment Center (FEC) landscape, we are the brand that can have an immediate impact in almost any country around the globe, while providing a reliable cash flow for franchise partners who have a passion for family entertainment."

One of the most effective avenues of growth is through existing franchisees who see success in their own regions, such as franchise partner Joanna Rostant of Yay! Entertainment in Trinidad & Tobago who has signed to expand the brand through sub franchising into Guyana and Suriname. The first site at Suriname is under construction and scheduled to open in the first half of 2022.

Joanna Rostant stated, "We are thrilled to partner through a sub franchise arrangement with Sasja Lie Pauw Sam and his team at Blue Falcon N.V. to bring the joy of Chuck E. Cheese to families in Suriname. We note with confidence Suriname's recent discovery of substantial volumes of hydrocarbons, and in keeping with the recent IMF forecasts, believe that Suriname will experience strong positive economic growth in the next couple of years. For these and other socio-economic reasons, we believe that the world's leading family entertainment brand will be thoroughly enjoyed by children and families in Suriname."

"It makes sense for Caribbean markets, and we are thrilled that Joanna's strong operating model has positioned her company well to achieve and lead this exciting expansion. We look forward to her success in Suriname, and later in Guyana," added Arun Barnes.

In addition to the Caribbean, Chuck E. Cheese has also partnered with new franchise partners, Benchmark Hospitality Services, to expand new locations across Qatar throughout the next few years.

"Working with the CEC International team is a pleasure," said Yanni Jouaneh, franchise owner and CEO of Benchmark Hospitality Services. "They have great systems and processes to support international franchising, and our business feasibility survey of the brand showcased a unique opportunity to bring in a highly profitable brand into Qatar's exciting market landscape. There is no other brand that offers a great mix of games, food, entertainment and birthday parties. Qatari families with kids will soon experience the joy of Chuck E. Cheese nearer to their home."

For franchising interests or to learn more about how to bring the joy and profits of Chuck E. Cheese to your market, please visit the all-new international franchising website where you can discover all of the latest news and exciting expansion plans.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through entertainment, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese and 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit our website or connect with us on social media.

