Cybersecurity Marketing Leader Claire Trimble Joins Synack to Accelerate Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synack, the premier crowdsourced platform for on-demand security expertise, named Claire Trimble as its new Chief Marketing Officer to help drive global adoption as organizations worldwide seek more innovative solutions to solve their toughest cybersecurity challenges.

Claire Trimble joins Synack, the premier crowdsourced platform for on-demand security expertise, as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

A creative and award-winning marketing leader, Trimble brings more than two decades of experience and a deep passion for cybersecurity to her new role at Synack . She will lead go-to-market strategies, events, content, campaigns and more to further elevate the company's brand and place as the most trusted market leader.

"Claire is the kind of visionary digital marketer that we need right now as we're continuing to scale, expanding our platform and educating customers and prospects about the full potential of crowdsourced security," said Jay Kaplan, Synack co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Claire's experience and knowhow will help us cut through the noise so executives and practitioners get a real and compelling picture of how we answer their cybersecurity needs."

Trimble comes to Synack with extensive experience in cybersecurity and technology marketing in both Fortune 500 companies as well as in fast-growth startups. She was most recently CMO at Illusive, an Israeli cyber firm, and prior to that headed up marketing at Lastline, which was acquired by VMware in 2020 . She also led marketing at the cybersecurity company Fortinet and spent 17 years in marketing at Cisco.

"I'm thrilled to join Synack at such an exciting time. The company has already built a solid reputation as the most trusted crowdsourced security platform and helped secure hundreds of organizations, financial institutions and government agencies, but there is so much more opportunity," said Trimble. "Synack's SaaS platform enables security teams to accomplish their objectives within hours instead of days or months. That message needs to get to every executive, every practitioner and everyone involved in cybersecurity. This company can really make a difference, and I want to help it achieve its full potential."

The Synack Platform gives customers immediate access to more than 1,500 of the world's most trusted and skilled ethical hackers who are part of the Synack Red Team (SRT) . In October, Synack expanded its Platform to offer an even more flexible way for organizations to carry out comprehensive penetration testing and other critical security tasks. It's an approach to targeted cybersecurity objectives that is designed to fundamentally alter and improve organizations' cybersecurity practices.

"We're facing a global cybersecurity crisis and we don't have enough talent to go around," said Kaplan. "That's why the crowdsourced approach is so important. I'm confident that with Claire leading our marketing and outreach efforts, we can make that message resonate, increase awareness and help organizations harness the power of crowdsourced security."

ABOUT SYNACK:

Synack is the premier crowdsourced platform for on-demand security expertise. The Synack Platform delivers 24/7 penetration testing, vulnerability management, and vulnerability assessment from a global network of trusted researchers, enabled by smart technology, to accelerate global organizations' critical cybersecurity missions. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional teams around the world, Synack protects leading global banks, federal agencies, DoD classified assets and more than $6 trillion in Fortune 500 and Global 2000 revenue. A 4-time CNBC Disruptor 50 company, Synack was founded in 2013 by former NSA security experts Jay Kaplan, CEO, and Dr. Mark Kuhr, CTO.

LEARN MORE AT WWW.SYNACK.COM

Synack Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synack)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Synack