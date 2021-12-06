GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for November 2021

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of November 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.
Highlights:
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 20.4%. Total seats increased 26.5% and the number of departures increased by 28.7%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 17.1% and the load factor was 82.1%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 17.6% and demand (RPK) increased by 14.8%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.4%. The volume of departures increased by 27.4% and seats increased by 25.3%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 61 million, the demand (RPK) was 43 million and international load factor was 70.2%, marking the re-initiation of GOL flights in international markets.
November/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)
LTM Traffic Figures (¹)
Operating data *
Nov/21
Nov/20
% Var.
11M21
11M20
% Var.
LTM21
LTM20
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
14,257
11,075
28.7%
116,072
109,773
5.7%
130,827
134,494
-2.7%
Seats (thousand)
2,468
1,950
26.5%
20,363
18,948
7.5%
22,978
23,309
-1.4%
ASK (million)
2,716
2,257
20.4%
23,472
22,017
6.6%
26,596
26,864
-1.0%
RPK (million)
2,231
1,905
17.1%
19,242
17,595
9.4%
21,773
21,569
0.9%
Load factor
82.1%
84.4%
-2.3 p.p
82.0%
79.9%
2.1 p.p
81.9%
80.3%
1.6 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
1,997
1,605
24.4%
16,280
14,701
10.7%
18,355
18,220
0.7%
Domestic GOL
Departures
14,114
11,075
27.4%
115,929
105,381
10.0%
130,684
128,614
1.6%
Seats (thousand)
2,444
1,950
25.3%
20,363
18,197
11.9%
22,955
22,304
2.9%
ASK (million)
2,655
2,257
17.6%
23,410
20,233
15.7%
26,535
24,492
8.3%
RPK (million)
2,188
1,905
14.8%
19,199
16,305
17.7%
21,730
19,841
9.5%
Load factor
82.4%
84.4%
-2.0 p.p
82.0%
80.6%
1.4 p.p
81.9%
81.0%
0.9 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
1,981
1,605
23.5%
16,264
14,207
14.5%
18,339
17,536
4.6%
International GOL
Departures
143
0
N.A.
143
4,392
-96.7%
143
5,880
-97.6%
Seats (thousand)
23
0
N.A.
23
751
-96.9%
23
1,004
-97.7%
ASK (million)
61
0
N.A.
61
1,784
-96.6%
61
2,372
-97.4%
RPK (million)
43
0
N.A.
43
1,290
-96.7%
43
1,729
-97.5%
Load factor
70.2%
0
N.A.
70.2%
72.3%
-2.1 p.p
70.2%
72.9%
-2.7 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
15
0
N.A.
15
494
-96.9%
15
684
-97.8%
On-time Departures
86.4%
93.5%
-7.1 p.p
95.2%
94.4%
0.8 p.p
94.6%
93.7%
0.9 p.p
Flight Completion
99.7%
99.1%
0.5 p.p
98.8%
97.5%
1.3 p.p
98.9%
97.6%
1.2 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
3.9
3.4
15.4%
36.9
36.7
0.6%
41.2
46.1
-10.5%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.
