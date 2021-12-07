Black Rock Coffee Bar Expands its Presence in the Surrounding Houston Area

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar has announced it is opening a new store in Richmond, Texas, the company's fourth location in the expansive Houston area (behind Katy, Houston and Webster). The popular Oregon-based boutique coffee chain is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful drinks – all prepared and served by a Black Rock team of baristas that strive to make every customer's day better thanks to their Black Rock Coffee Bar experience. The Richmond location is set to open on December 10th in what is considered one of the most active developments in greater Houston - Waterview Town Center.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Store

The new stand-alone Black Rock store is located on 19245 W. Bellfort Blvd., approximately 12 miles northwest of Sugar Land, Texas in Fort Bend County. Incorporating Black Rock's signature industrial modern design, the 2000 square-foot coffee chain is surrounded by other familiar retail chains, including Chick fil A, Chipotle, Whataburger and Texas Roadhouse.

"We see Richmond as a thriving community in Fort Bend County, which is ranked among the five fastest-growing counties in Texas," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "When we look at where we want our brand to show up, we look for communities that align with our values, which are rooted in what we call the three C's: Community, Connection and Coffee. We feel the Richmond community fits that mold."

The boutique coffee chain will celebrate its grand opening by offering all customers free 16 oz drinks all day at this location.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion through the west and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills. The brand was founded on three principles that is referred to as the 3 Cs: Community, Connection and Coffee. It also is guided by what the company calls the 4 Gs: Grit, Growth, Grace and Gratitude.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture emphasizes personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee and ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee

(PRNewsfoto/Black Rock Coffee Bar)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Rock Coffee Bar