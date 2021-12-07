Logicalis recognized for ongoing innovation and added value for customers at Cisco Partner Summit 2021

Cisco Honors Logicalis US as Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year Logicalis recognized for ongoing innovation and added value for customers at Cisco Partner Summit 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its longstanding partnership with Cisco, Logicalis US received a Cisco® Partner Summit award for Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year. Cisco announced the winners during its annual partner conference, this year held virtually.

(PRNewsfoto/Logicalis)

"We are honored to be recognized by Cisco as one of its leading regional enterprise partners," said Logicalis US CEO, Jon Groves. "Logicalis continuously strives to be a global changemaker through the power of technology, and our success is due to our partnerships with leading companies like Cisco. We're looking forward to continuing to work alongside Cisco as Architects of Change™ for customers nationwide."

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Global awards recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

"Cisco is proud to work together with leading partners to drive the digital transformation, creating powerful solutions and fresh approaches to meet the needs of our customers," said John Moses, vice president, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. "It's a privilege to recognize Logicalis with a Cisco Partner Summit Global award for Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year, further underscoring its outstanding accomplishments in the US."

In addition to Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year, Logicalis was also recognized as the Mass Scale Infrastructure Partner of the Year – Americas Geo. Logicalis Group also earned additional awards for the global organization's work with Cisco. More information regarding those honors can be found here.

Cisco Partner Summit Global awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the geographical region. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional executives.

About Logicalis

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of Change™, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.5 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Logicalis