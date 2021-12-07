FlexGen Selected by Ameresco to Integrate 2.1GWh of Energy Storage for Southern California

FlexGen to Provide Energy Storage Technology and Software for One of the Nation's Largest, and Most Critical, Battery Energy Storage Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGen Power Systems, Inc. ("FlexGen", or the "Company"), a leading battery energy storage solution and software technology provider, is announcing today that it has been selected to provide energy storage technology and software for one of the largest energy storage programs in the Nation's history.

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator, was contracted by Southern California Edison (SCE) for the project and selected FlexGen to provide their best-in-class energy storage technology, HybridOS energy management system platform, and equipment for the projects. The energy storage systems, strategically located at three SCE substations, are designed to provide approximately 2,150 megawatt-hours of on-demand energy to increase grid reliability and decrease the grid's dependence on natural gas power plants as California transitions to a clean energy future.

"California and Southern California Edison have been global leaders in driving the clean energy transition, and this innovative project is their latest important step. We're proud to be partnering with Ameresco to deliver increased grid reliability and service to Southern California residents and businesses," said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen. "Energy storage is critical to the future of the grid, and FlexGen has spent the last decade honing our capabilities to deliver critical energy storage assets to our partners."

"Innovative cleantech projects of this magnitude have the ability to provide transformative solutions to regions in need of reliable and resilient energy," said George Sakellaris, CEO, Ameresco. "At Ameresco, we are so pleased to be a part of a project that takes such a meaningful step in providing cleantech solutions to combat the disruptive effects of extreme weather events across the nation."

The SCE projects, targeted to be completed in Summer 2022, are being deployed on an aggressive timeline driven by Gov. Gavin Newsom's emergency proclamation to bring clean and resilient energy resources online to ensure the reliability and sufficiency of supply of resources for the California grid.

FlexGen is dedicated to providing best-in-class service and performance for its customers, seeking to ensure safety, reliability, and resiliency in all operating environments. FlexGen's industry-leading HybridOS energy management system platform delivers the full stack of energy storage value, including ancillary services, capacity, and energy market. The SCE projects build on FlexGen's rapidly growing fleet of energy storage assets operating throughout the United States with Investor Owned Utilities, Municipal and Cooperative Utilities, and Independent Power Producers.

About FlexGen Power Systems, Inc.

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies, and industrial companies globally. To learn more, please visit www.flexgen.com.

